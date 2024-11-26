Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Evening With Peter Billingsley & A Christmas Story comes to the Capitol Theatre next month. The event is on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 5:00 PM.

Join in for an unforgettable evening of holiday cheer and laughs as we celebrate the timeless classic, A Christmas Story, with a screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Peter Billingsley.

For those looking for an extra-special experience, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include a personal pre-show photo opportunity with Peter Billingsley himself, that can be added to the event ticket purchase.

