World Premieres & More Set for The Washington Ballet 2023-24 Season

The Washington Ballet opens their season October 26-29 with Such Sweet Thunder at the Warner Theatre in conjunction with the city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

The Washington Ballet has announced their 2023-2024 season. The company will present four productions that showcase a diverse range of artistic excellence from classical to contemporary masterworks in addition to two auxiliary performances.

The company kicks things off at a pre-season event with Dupont Underground September 28-30 and will present original choreography by TWB Rehearsal Director Tamás Krizsa set to music by Emmy Award winner Blake Neely.

The Washington Ballet opens their season October 26-29 with Such Sweet Thunder at the Warner Theatre in conjunction with the city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival. The company commissioned Silas Farley to choreograph a ballet to excerpts of the Shakespeare-inspired suite “Such Sweet Thunder” by Washington, D.C. native, Duke Ellington. They will also perform works by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Sir Frederick Ashton, and Brett Ishida’s When Shall We Three Meet Again inspired by “Macbeth.”

November heralds the holiday season with performances of The Nutcracker at THEARC in southeast DC and the Warner Theatre. This beloved holiday tradition will see a revitalized production by Septime Webrewith new characters and adaptations of his original choreography that has captivated audiences both young and old for 20 years. Special events including the popular Nutcracker Tea are scheduled. 

Women in Jazz is the theme of Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance honoring the singularly American music genre. The company has commissioned this world premiere by renowned choreographers Dwight Rhodenand Jessica Lang who will present their highly anticipated works at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in the Eisenhower Theater February 14-18. A Valentine special not to be missed. 

The season concludes with an evening curated by world renown choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa in a special program entitled Beyond Boundaries featuring her lauded 2019 TWB commission Delusional Beauty. The ballet was praised by Dance Tabs as “A visual feast of the eyes. The gorgeous stage decorations, the costume design, and the props all contributed to the undeniable allure of this Beauty.”

Post-season, the company will present works by former TWB Choreographer in Residence Choo San Goh June 18-23, 2024 at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts as part of 10,000 Dreams – A Celebration of Asian Choreography Festival. 

“This season, we have curated a program that is daring, thought-provoking, and designed to take audiences on a journey through the exciting landscape of contemporary and classical ballet. We have assembled a team of visionary choreographers who will highlight our incredible dancers, showcase their unique talents and bring their personal vision and style to the stage,” said Karen Shepherd, the company’s Interim Managing Director.

 

Calendar of Events and Venue Information

 

Pre-Season: Dupont Underground

September 28–30, 2023 

19 Dupont Circle, NW Down the stairs between Starbucks and the Dupont Hotel

In partnership with The Dupont Underground, The Washington Ballet will present an evening of original dance and musical compositions. Audiences will experience the extraordinary choreography of the company’s rehearsal director Tamas Krisza and music by Emmy Award winner Blake Neely in a space that serves as a platform for creative exchange and contemporary arts in one of the city’s most unique venues. 

Such Sweet Thunder (Part of City-Wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival)

October 26–29, 2023

The Warner Theatre

513 13th Street NW

Washington D.C. 20004

As part of the city-wide Shakespeare Everywhere Festival, The Washington Ballet will present a new work by Silas Farley as well as classics pieces by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, Sir Frederick Ashton, and Brett Ishida.

The Nutcracker

November 25–26, 2023

THEARC

1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Washington, D.C. 20020 

December 2–30, 2023 The Warner Theatre

513 13th Street, NW

Washington D.C. 20004

A holiday classic with a D.C. backdrop features George Washington as ‘The Nutcracker.” Dancing cherry blossoms, buoyant cardinals and waltzing snowflakes have enchanted audiences for two decades. The Washington Ballet has commissioned Septime Webre to update his choreography and costumes over the next two years. Be the first to see the modernization of a classic that will continue to endure.

Jazz Icons: A Fine Romance

February 14–18, 2024

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Eisenhower Theater

2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20566

The Washington Ballet’s Valentine to DC’s audiences features a program of ballet and jazz.  Two world premieres by Dwight Rhoden and Jessica Lang are our special gift to dance lovers. Join us for a tribute to pioneering women in jazz and works inspired by groundbreaking composers.

Beyond Boundaries: An Evening Curated by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

May 22–26, 2024

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Eisenhower Theater

2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20566

Join us for a special evening curated by internationally acclaimed choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa. Additional works by emerging choreographers selected by Ms. Lopez Ochoa will elevate diverse voices and new perspectives in dance. 

Post-Season: 10,000 Dreams – A Celebration of Asian Choreography Festival

Performances: June 18–23, 2024

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

2700 F Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20566

TWB recognizes and elevates Asian creatives working in ballet.  This Kennedy Center festival shines the spotlight on Asian and Asian-American choreographers and features works by former TWB Choreographer in Residence Choo San Goh. TWB performance dates within the festival are still TBD.

Subscriptions are on sale now. Individual tickets go on sale July. Choose-your-own packages start at $127 and full-season subscriptions are available starting at $199. For additional information, please visit our website: Click Here.




