Works by Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay & Nayna Agrawal Chosen for SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings

Works by local playwrights Audrey Cefaly, Jennifer Barclay and Nayna Agrawal have been selected for Signature Theatre's 2023 season of SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings. Their plays, Trouble (at the Vista View Mobile Home Estates) (Audrey Cefaly), Behave Yourself (Jennifer Barclay) and Dharma (Nayna Agrawal) will be read on February 6, March 27 and June 5, respectively. Free tickets are required for attending either in-person at Ali's Bar or streaming online, and can be reserved at SigTheatre.org starting 2 weeks prior to each reading.

"We had a record number of submissions for the SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings series this year, and I was blown away by the talent of the writers in the DMV area," said Anika Chapin, Signature's new Director of Artistic Development. "The three plays chosen are all gems - funny, moving, and unique - and I can't wait to share them with Signature audiences. I'm looking forward to working with Audrey, Jennifer, and Nayna to develop these new plays in my first year overseeing this exciting program nurturing the work of local playwrights at Signature."

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings is an initiative which highlights and supports the work of DMV playwrights. This series is an opportunity for playwrights, actors, directors, and patrons to explore new plays in a fun and informal environment. Each reading will include a post-show Q&A with Anika Chapin, the playwright and director. Over the last six years, four plays developed as part of the SigWorks program have gone on to full productions at Signature Theatre including The Gulf by Audrey Cefaly, 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias, Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald and Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by Dani Stoller. The Gulf has gone on to major international productions and was the winner of the 2018 Lammy Award for LGBTQ Drama and a recipient of the Edgerton New American Play Award.

EVENT LISTINGS

SigWorks: Monday Night New Play Readings

TROUBLE (AT THE VISTA VIEW MOBILE HOME ESTATES)

by Audrey Cefaly

Monday, February 6th at 7PM

Directed by Audrey Cefaly

FREE, available to reserve starting January 23

In small-town Alabama, ex-Mill worker Euba desperately does not want the birthday party her mother insists on throwing for her. On the eve of the celebration with their mutual friends, underlying tensions erupt to the surface in this surprising and compassionate dramedy of generational scars and the complicated relationship between mothers and daughters.

BEHAVE YOURSELF

by Jennifer Barclay

Monday, March 27th at 7PM

Directed by Kimberly Senior

FREE, available to reserve starting March 13

When Isadora steals her sister's ashes and disappears into Glacier National Park, she unleashes an exhilarating tangle of four intertwining stories. Inspired by a true event, two actresses play all the roles from fairytale characters to bears in a wild and whirlwind comedy of grief, friendship, and what it takes to break the rules and seize the day.

DHARMA

by Nayna Agrawal

Monday, June 5th at 7PM

Directed by Ethan Heard

FREE, available to reserve starting May 22

After their father's heart attack, three siblings resolve to take care of their aging parents. However, no one wants to house both parents because of their dysfunctional marriage. When they ask their parents to divorce, secrets fly and painful memories resurface in this touching play of familial responsibility and the cultural dissonance between immigrants and their first-generation children.

