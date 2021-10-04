We Happy Few Presents A MIDNIGHT DREARY: Etched In The Wall

Helen Hayes Nominated We Happy Few begins its 2021-2022 season with a return of their acclaimed horror audio dramas, featuring another story from horror master Edgar Allan Poe and, for the first time, an adaptation from another author, the hugely influential Charlotte Perkins Gilman. This third entry in the series features the lesser-known Poe story The Black Cat and Gilman's most famous work, The Yellow Wallpaper. We hope you will enjoy these chilling stories with your friends and loved ones in the comfort of your homes.

Behind that outside pattern the dim shapes get clearer every day.

A Midnight Dreary Episode 3: Etched in the Wall is composed of two stories. The first story, The Black Cat, describes a man driven by strange impulses and cruel obsessions, and the tragic consequences of his inscrutable urges. The second, The Yellow Wallpaper, is the story of a woman desperate for an escape from her thoughts but confined and all but abandoned in a hideous cell 'for her health', and the lengths her mind goes to find a way out.

But that's not all! In addition to the recordings, we will offer an optional "extras" box containing atmospheric, historic, and story-specific elements delivered right to the listener's door. The extras are designed to heighten the home theatrical experience and encourage listeners to enjoy this event with family, roommates, or quarantine buddies.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

A Midnight Dreary Episode 3: Etched in the Wall is directed by Des'ree Brown (GET THEE TO A NUNNERY). Adapted by Robert Pike (FRANKENSTEIN) and Paige O'Malley (TREASURE ISLAND). Features: Ta??mídaya?? Amay, Isaiah Harvey, Paige O'Malley, and Gabby Wolfe (LOVERS' VOWS). Produced by Jon Reynolds (SHERLOCK HOLMES). Production Manager: Sam Reilly. Sound Design: Robert Pike. Audience experience devised by Alex Turner, Stefany Pesta, Kerry McGee, Jon Reynolds, Paige O'Malley, Gabby Wolfe, & Keith Hock. Graphic Design: Kerry McGee, Alex Turner, & Stefany Pesta.

Episode Three of A Midnight Dreary: Etched in the Walls, featuring The Black Cat and The Yellow Wallpaper, will be released on October 12th, 2021.

Contact kerry@wehappyfewdc.com to set up an audio package for press purposes.

Tickets are $12 for the audio and $12 for the optional extras package (plus shipping and handling), and are available through our website at https://www.wehappyfewdc.com/poeaudio.