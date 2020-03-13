Washington Stage Guild Will Postpone the Run of SAM AND DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT

Washington Stage Guild will Postpone the Run of

Sam and Dede, or My Dinner with André the Giant by Gino DiIorio

Re-scheduled run is planned for April 2nd through April 26th.

Re-scheduled Press Performance: Sunday, April 5th at 2:30 p.m.

See their statement below:

As we're sure you've seen, the COVID-19 virus is disrupting public events around the world. While there is still much uncertainty, the need for caution is clear, and for that reason we are postponing the scheduled opening of Gino DiIorio's SAM AND DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT for two weeks. The first preview is now planned for Thursday, April 2. The re-scheduled Press Performance will be Sunday, April 5th at 2:30 PM.

We'll continue to assess the situation in case further changes in the schedule become necessary, but for now, we'll hope you all remain well and that we'll see you at the show next month. Please let us know if you have questions or concerns. Thank you all for understanding how difficult this decision was, and we'll keep you posted!

Bill Largess, WSG Artistic Director





