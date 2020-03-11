Washington Stage Guild Issues Response To The Covid-19 Virus

Read Washington Stage Guild's response to Covid-19:



"Here at the Washington Stage Guild, we think of our audience and our artists as family. We always look forward to welcoming you to the theatre and sharing the excitement of our latest production with you.

However, health and safety is paramount. In the face of the Coronavirus, we want to remind everyone to wash your hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes and be mindful of advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you are feeling unwell, please don't come to the theatre. Stay home, rest and get better. We will happily exchange already purchased tickets for a future performance. Just e-mail us at info@stageguild.org or give us a call at 202-900-8788 and we'll accommodate you.

Coronavirus COVID-19 symptoms are similar to the common cold or flu, manifesting as a fever, cough, sore throat, and generally feeling ill. It's easy to check the CDC website yourself at any time for updates.

SAM AND DEDE, OR MY DINNER WITH ANDRE THE GIANT opens this coming week with Pay-What-You-Can previews on Thursday, March 19th, Friday the 20th and Saturday matinee the 21st. Saturday evening the 21st, regular prices will prevail and the official Press Opening is Sunday, March 22nd at 2:30 PM, immediately followed by a very special treat to replace our usual Opening reception: There will be a post-show discussion with the director, Steven Carpenter, and the playwright, Gino DiIorio to discuss the play and answer your questions.

We at the Stage Guild are monitoring developments carefully and are ready to respond to CDC guidelines as they are announced. But for now, all performances are going ahead as scheduled. If you have any questions, don't hesitate to e-mail or call us."





