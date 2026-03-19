Washington National Opera to Present Preview and Discussion of WEST SIDE STORY

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The Library of Congress and the Washington National Opera will bring one of Broadway's most beloved masterpieces to life on April 23, with a special preview performance and discussion of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's musical "West Side Story" during Live! At the Library in April. The papers of both Bernstein and Sondheim are held in the Library's Music Division.

U.S. Poet Laureate Arthur Sze and U.K. Poet Laureate Simon Armitage will share the stage on April 30 for a conversation celebrating the art and process of writing and translating poetry. Together they will discuss their newest works and participate in a book signing following the event.

Visitors are also invited to celebrate National Poetry Month on April 16 when the Library will host a blackout poetry craft station. Participants will have the unique opportunity to work directly with reproduced pages from the Library's historic collections, using markers to black out words and reveal an original poem hidden within the text.

During Live! At the Library on Thursday evenings, the Library’s Thomas Jefferson Building and all exhibitions are open for extended hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors are invited to enjoy happy hour drinks and snacks available for purchase in the beautiful Great Hall overlooking the Capitol. Live! At the Library attendees are also invited to Experience the Main Reading Room. Usually reserved for researchers, visitors can now walk inside the reading room from 5 to 7 p.m and see one of Washington’s most beautiful spaces.