Washington DC's First Sketch Comedy Festival to be Presented in March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Washington, DC's sketch comedy community will present nation's capital's first ever sketch comedy festival, March 20-23, 2024 at the DC Improv Comedy Club and the DC Arts Center. The festival will feature the funniest, most creative, and most innovative sketch comedy groups from around the United States and Canada.

DC Sketchfest celebrates one of the world's favorite forms of comedy, sketch comedy.

Made popular by television shows like Saturday Night Live, Key and Peele, and Monty

Python's Flying Circus, sketch comedy is short, scripted scenes that can be grounded,

surreal, absurd, and everything in between, but always hilarious.

"We are so excited to finally bring a sketch comedy festival to the District," said Isaiah

Headen, a member of DC sketch comedy group Bad Medicine and a producer of the

festival. "For the past 10 years, members of the DC sketch comedy community have

traveled the country participating in some of the world's biggest sketch comedy

festivals and we are taking everything we've learned from those experiences to make DC

Sketchfest a truly fantastic comedy festival."

Added Walker Green, a member of DC sketch comedy group Rails Comedy and a

producer of the festival: "As a national city, with its own established sketch comedy

community, we felt it was time to come together as a collective voice and invite some of

the best teams from across the US and Canada to our own stages and give audiences

the chances to see amazing sketch comedy."

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, March 20th with two free shows at the DC Arts

Center in Adams Morgan at 730 PM and 9 PM, before continuing on at the DC Improv

from Thursday, March 21st through Saturday, March 23rd with two shows at night at

730 PM and 945 PM. A full list of the teams performing and links to buy tickets can be

found at DCSketchfest.com.