Ford's Theatre Society Receives $10 Million Commitment For 'Lincoln's Legacy, Our Legacy Campaign'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ford’s Theatre Society has announced that Frances Lindner, Member of the Board of Trustees at Ford’s Theatre and Craig Lindner, Co-CEO of American Financial Group, Inc. have made a $10 million commitment to the Lincoln’s Legacy, Our Legacy: Ford’s Theatre’s Campaign for the Future, marking the largest philanthropic, private donation in the institution’s history. To date, the campaign has raised over 85% of its construction costs. The Lincoln’s Legacy, Our Legacy Campaign is a $50 million capital campaign that supports the expansion of the Ford’s Theatre campus on Tenth Street, with the opening of the Frances and Craig Lindner Center for Culture and Leadership which will enhance the ability to bring Lincoln’s legacy to life.



The expanded campus will allow Ford’s to create dynamic spaces for learning, connection, conversation and civic engagement and house dedicated rehearsal and education studios. The new building is expected to open in Fall 2024.



“Helping Ford’s Theatre engage the next generation of leaders through the lens of President Abraham Lincoln is something we are proud to make possible,” said Frances and Craig Lindner.



They continued, “at a time when our country is so divided, understanding and appreciating Lincoln’s legacy is more important than ever. President Lincoln was one of the greatest leaders in history. His traits of courage, honesty, compassion and strong sense of justice are ones we can all learn from. The expanded campus will allow Ford’s to create dynamic spaces for learning, connection, conversation and civic engagement.”



“We would like to thank Frances and Craig Lindner for their generous gift to our most ambitious campaign to date. This transformational gift allows us to take a giant leap forward in meeting greater artistic achievements alongside education and cultural endeavors designed to prepare the next generation of leaders,” said Ford’s Director Paul R. Tetreault.

Frances and Craig Lindner

In addition to serving as a Trustee with Ford’s Theatre Society, Frances Lindner is the Executive Committee Chair for the National Committee for the Performing Arts at The Kennedy Center and on the Committee for The Boston Pops on Nantucket. Craig Lindner is Co-CEO and Co-President of American Financial Group and Chairman of the Board for the Cincinnati Business Committee. Craig is also on the board of University of Cincinnati Health Systems. Together, Frances and Craig founded The Lindner Center of Hope, a state-of-the-science mental health center that opened in 2008. Since opening, The Lindner Center of Hope has served more than 60,000 patients who have come from all 50 states and at least 10 countries around the world.

Lincoln’s Legacy, Our Legacy: Ford’s Theatre’s Campaign for the Future

Lincoln’s Legacy, Our Legacy will raise $50 million to transform Ford’s Theatre into a vibrant, visible and accessible destination to explore leadership principles and find new ways to bring Lincoln’s legacy to life for current and future generations. With the addition of the Frances and Craig Lindner Center for Culture and Leadership next to the Center for Education and Leadership and the renovation of the Ford’s Theatre Museum, Ford’s Theatre will unlock new possibilities for our entire campus and create a dynamic space that will embody Lincoln’s approach to learning and leadership through humility, empathy, creativity and courage.



To learn more about the Campaign, please visit campaign.fords.org.

Comments