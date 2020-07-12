Washington Ballet Artistic Director Julie Kent Reveals She is Recovering From COVID-19

Former ballerina Julie Kent, who now serves as the artistic director of the Washington Ballet, revealed on Instagram that she is recovering from COVID-19.

"A couple weeks ago, I tested positive to COVID-19. Thankfully, I am recovering well," she writes.

"I have joined hundreds of thousands of people around the world that took every precaution, and still contracted this virus. No matter how careful we all are, this can happen to anyone. There is no stigma."

She reflects on the experiences, and the fears she has had, but expresses gratitude for her recovery.

"Today, on my 51st birthday, I am filled with gratitude...For my family...my health....my experiences & those who made them possible...and for my friends who I love, and who offer love in return."

Read her full post below:

