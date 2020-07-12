Washington Ballet Artistic Director Julie Kent Reveals She is Recovering From COVID-19
Former ballerina Julie Kent, who now serves as the artistic director of the Washington Ballet, revealed on Instagram that she is recovering from COVID-19.
"A couple weeks ago, I tested positive to COVID-19. Thankfully, I am recovering well," she writes.
"I have joined hundreds of thousands of people around the world that took every precaution, and still contracted this virus. No matter how careful we all are, this can happen to anyone. There is no stigma."
She reflects on the experiences, and the fears she has had, but expresses gratitude for her recovery.
"Today, on my 51st birthday, I am filled with gratitude...For my family...my health....my experiences & those who made them possible...and for my friends who I love, and who offer love in return."
Read her full post below:
A couple weeks ago, I tested positive to COVID-19. Thankfully, I am recovering well.... But the past weeks and months have brought extraordinary stress and worry ... ...for the health of my children, husband and mother ...for the jeopardized careers of dancers for whom I am responsible ...for dancers of color that feel unchampioned or marginalized ...for the fragile existence of ballet companies across our country ...for our future. I have joined hundreds of thousands of people around the world that took every precaution, and still contracted this virus. No matter how careful we all are, this can happen to anyone. There is no stigma. Today, on my 51st birthday, I am filled with gratitude... For my family... my health.... my experiences & those who made them possible... and for my friends who I love, and who offer love in return. God bless us all.??
A post shared by Julie Kent (@juliekentofficial) on Jul 11, 2020 at 7:23am PDT