WHERE WE BELONG World Premiere Film Adaption Now Filming at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company has partnered with Folger Shakespeare Library to produce Madeline Sayet's solo show, WHERE WE BELONG directed by Mei Ann Teo. WHERE WE BELONG is filming now at Woolly Mammoth and will be available for digital streaming June 2021.

In 2015, Mohegan theatre-maker Madeline Sayet travels to England to pursue a PhD in Shakespeare. Madeline finds a country that refuses to acknowledge its ongoing role in colonialism, just as the Brexit vote threatens to further disengage the UK from the wider world. In this intimate and exhilarating solo piece, Madeline echoes a journey to England braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s following treatise betrayals - and forces us to consider what it means to belong in an increasingly globalized world.

"In September 2019, in consultation with the brilliant scholar Dr Gabrielle Tayac, Woolly etched a land acknowledgment to the Nacotchtank and Piscataway peoples into the concrete foundation of our building. This represented a commitment to honor our local Native community as well as present, produce, and support Indigenous artists in the theatre," says Maria Manuela Goyanes, Artistic Director of Woolly Mammoth. "Madeline Sayet's WHERE WE BELONG blew me away when I first encountered it. Her openness to sharing her journey across the sea, into the sky, and back home to Mohegan is a deep, insightful, and often very funny, revelation. Woolly and the Folger are committed to as many people experiencing this piece as possible, and creating this film version is one way to create that kind of radical access."

"Madeline Sayet's WHERE WE BELONG is a powerful piece that asks audiences to 'think again' about the stories Shakespeare tells about indigenous people and the way we contend with those stories today," says Mike Witmore, Director of the Folger Shakespeare Library. "The Folger is proud to partner with Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company in the exploration of this important topic."

WHERE WE BELONG features Playwright Madeline Sayet and premiered at Shakespeare's Globe in London in 2019 as part of Border Crossings' ORIGINS Festival, the UK's only large-scale multidisciplinary festival of Indigenous arts and culture. While at Woolly Mammoth, Madeline has been adapting the original piece for the digital realm with Director Mei Ann Teo.

WHERE WE BELONG will also be featured as part of The International Festival of Arts & Ideas 2021 Festival season, themed around IMAGINE. The performance will be featured as part of the Festival's key programming, available on-demand to virtual audiences June 24-27. For more information, go to www.artidea.org.



WHERE WE BELONG will be available for streaming on demand June 2021.

Pre-Sale tickets will be available on June 1, starting at $15.99. Tickets can be reserved online at woollymammoth.net, by phone at (202) 393-3939 or via email at tickets@woollymammoth.net. In person purchases are not available.