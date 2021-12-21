WATCH: THE SIGNATURE SHOW Releases Year-End Episode

Signature Theatre released Season 2, Episode 4 of The Signature Show, streaming free on YouTube featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, and a peek behind the scenes at Signature Theatre. All episodes of The Signature Show can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

Watch the latest episode below!

On this episode, they feature a clip of Bobby Smith performing "Marry Me a Little" from Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim, a concert that took place on December 13 and will be released to stream free for 72 hours only beginning January 14th at 5PM on Signature's YouTube channel @sigtheatre; holiday tunes from the cast and musicians of RENT, including "You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch" with Arianna Rosario (Mimi) and Mark G. Meadows (Music Director), "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" with Katie Mariko Murray (Maureen) and Ines Nassara (Joanne), and "Purple Snowflakes" featuring Mark G. Meadows and Deacon Izzy from the DC band DuPont Brass; Signature's casting director Jorge Acevedo is back with the SigIn60 round-up of happenings at Signature; and Signature Alumni Ilda Mason (Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), Guy Lockard (NBC's Chicago Med), and Claybourne Elder (Broadway's Company) share special messages