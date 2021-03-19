Virginia Children's Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

Brett J. Roden, Producing Artistic Director for Virginia Children's Theatre, has announced the Company's upcoming 2021-2022 Season of productions. For more than a decade, VCT has been the valley's only professional theatre with programming designed specifically for young people, schools and their families. The 2021-2022 Season will be packed with plenty of fan favorites.



The season begins with the fun and spooky musical, THE ADDAMS FAMILY. The familiar story about the creepy and kooky family has been adapted for the stage with a fresh, contemporary score filled with comedy. For the holiday season, VCT will dazzle audiences with a classic fairytale full of magic, love, wishes and dreams as they present CINDERELLA. Once again Virginia Children's Theatre will tackle tough issues that face teens with an original production through the VCT4TEENS program. Mental health in teens and the unexpected effect it can have on loved ones takes center stage with JUST LIKE I WANTED. Providing youth actors an opportunity to learn, rehearse and stage a play in one week during Spring Break, the VCT KIDS ON STAGE production for this season will be PETER PAN JR. For Spring 2022, adventure fills the stage and the Commonwealth as VCT presents MADAGASCAR. This production will be performed on the mainstage and also tour all over the state. Back by popular demand, VCT will showcase a concert packed with music and dance as the theatre celebrates life as one unified community. The concert, held in Summer 2022, is titled BRAND NEW DAY: A Celebration of Unity.



"We are so excited to bring the commonwealth a bold new season of shows! This may just be our biggest season yet," says Roden. "Our season is packed with two huge large-scale Broadway productions, one heart wrenching issued based play, a classic Jr musical, a Dreamworks classic children's favorite and an original concert filled to the brim with show stopping numbers celebrating unity!"



Tickets to the Company's 2021-2022 Season will go on sale in May 2021. For more information, patrons may contact VCT at 540.400.7795. Information is also available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.

VIRGINIA CHILDREN'S THEATRE

2021 - 2022 SEASON LINE UP

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Jefferson Center

October 8-9, 2021



Gomez and Morticia Addams have always lived in an upside-down world, but suddenly they find themselves faced with the same spooky nightmare that plagues other families as well: their kids are growing up! Wednesday, their daughter, has fallen in love with a smart, young man from a "normal" family and she has invited the respectable family to their house for dinner. When a dinner party includes Uncle Fester, Pugsley, Lurch and more, hilarity is sure to abound! Embrace the kooky with VCT, as a story of love and friendship through adversity takes center stage this Fall.







CINDERELLA

Jefferson Center

December 3-5, 2021



The beloved fairytale of Cinderella is VCT's gift to you for the holiday season.

In a cottage in a small kingdom, Cinderella spends her days as a servant in her own home. As the kingdom prepares for a ball, Cinderella is in charge of getting her step-mother and two step-sisters dressed and ready, along with all of her other chores. She often dreams of a more exciting life and is surprised when her Godmother appears and magically transforms her into a beautiful princess for the ball. An enchanted evening is before her, but she must return home and back to her normal life at midnight. With beloved songs, including "In My Own Little Corner" and "Impossible/It's Possible," this magical production is for anyone who has ever had a dream.

JUST LIKE I WANTED

VCT4TEENS PRODUCTION

Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School

February 25-26, 2022



At sixteen years old, Joey tragically takes his own life, leaving behind his classmates, teachers and family. JUST LIKE I WANTED explores mental health in teens and the unexpected effect it can have on loved ones. Through the VCT4Teens program, Virginia Children's Theatre is committed to educating youth on ways to cope with tough issues and connecting them to health and safety professionals. JUST LIKE I WANTED tackles tough content while keeping one thing at the forefront: every life is worth living.



PETER PAN, JR.

A KIDS ON STAGE PRODUCTION

Scottish Rite

April 15-16, 2022



One night while in their nursery, Wendy and her two brothers are surprised by a magical boy who flies inside in pursuit of his rebellious shadow. Joined by his fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, they sprinkle the children with pixie dust and take them on a magical journey across the stars. Their journey introduces them to the Lost Boys, Mermaids, Indians and even Captain Hook! Although they have fantastical adventures, in the end they realize the importance of family. This timeless classic musical will whisk you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up!

MADAGASCAR

Jefferson Center

April 29-30, 2022



Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and all of their friends bound onto the stage in a musical adventure. The animals escape from their home in New York's Central Park Zoo in hopes of exploring the world. Along the way, they begin an unexpected journey to Madagascar. This exciting musical is a thrilling show for kids of all ages.



BRAND NEW DAY: A Celebration of Unity

Fishburn Auditorium at North Cross School

August 5-6, 2022





Join VCT for an evening packed filled with music and dance as we come together to celebrate life as one unified community. After a year of change, challenges and unexpected circumstances, we invite you to relax, kick-back and embrace the beauty of live music and theatre!