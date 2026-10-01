Video: Step Afrika!'s THE FRUITS OF OUR LABOR at Arena Stage
The dance company's production marks a milestone season for the Washington, DC theater.
Arena Stage posted a trailer for THE FRUITS OF OUR LABOR, the latest production from Step Afrika! now playing on the Fichandler Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. The brief preview, produced by Miceli Productions, offers a glimpse of the movement and staging audiences can expect from the show, which runs through November 1.
THE FRUITS OF OUR LABOR is a Step Afrika! production directed by Jakari Sherman, working alongside Conrad R. Kelly II and Vusi Mdoyi. The piece draws on the company's signature percussive dance style, built around stepping and rhythmic movement rooted in African American college fraternity and sorority traditions.
The production opened Arena Stage's 2026/27 season and represents part of an ongoing multi-year partnership between the Tony Award-winning theater and Step Afrika!. According to Arena Stage, the Fichandler Stage was specially configured for this world premiere production, tying together the company's five-year collaboration with the venue, Arena's 76th season, and the nation's 250th anniversary.
BroadwayWorld previously reviewed the production, calling it a profound celebration of many milestones marking the company's partnership with Arena Stage. Tickets for the run are available through Arena Stage's website.
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