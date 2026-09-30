Video: NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Opens 2026-2027 Season at Kennedy Center

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A new video from The Kennedy Center captures highlights from the National Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert, led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda at The Music Center at Strathmore on September 26, 2026. The footage offers a glimpse of the evening that combined orchestral performance with what the venue described as pre-concert festivities and a post-concert champagne reception.

The program paired familiar repertoire with newer work, opening with selections from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake before moving into Monuments: A Suite for DC, a piece by NSO Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon described as a musical portrait of Washington, D.C. The concert closed with Respighi's La Boutique fantasque, known in English as The Fantastic Toy Shop, a score built around the story of a toy shop come to life.

The performance marked the formal launch of the NSO's 2026-2027 season under Noseda's direction.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 14 Hrs 42 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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