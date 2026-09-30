Video: NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Opens 2026-2027 Season at Kennedy Center
Footage captures the season-opening concert led by Gianandrea Noseda at Strathmore.
A new video from The Kennedy Center captures highlights from the National Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert, led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda at The Music Center at Strathmore on September 26, 2026. The footage offers a glimpse of the evening that combined orchestral performance with what the venue described as pre-concert festivities and a post-concert champagne reception.
The program paired familiar repertoire with newer work, opening with selections from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake before moving into Monuments: A Suite for DC, a piece by NSO Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon described as a musical portrait of Washington, D.C. The concert closed with Respighi's La Boutique fantasque, known in English as The Fantastic Toy Shop, a score built around the story of a toy shop come to life.
The performance marked the formal launch of the NSO's 2026-2027 season under Noseda's direction.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Lincoln Theatre (9/30-9/30)
|
Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play
Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center (10/09-10/18)
|
Special Event: ARTS By George!: Jeff Goldblum and the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Center for the Arts (10/03-10/03)
|
The Score
Shakespeare Theatre Company (9/11-10/25)
|
The Second-Best School Shooting
NextStop Theatre (9/17-10/11)
|
Coming to America: An Immigrant Cabaret
ExPats Theatre (9/30-10/18)
|
Monsters of the Villa Diodati
Creative Cauldron (10/08-11/01)
|
Some Like It Hot
Bernard Family Theatre, Olney Theatre Center (9/18-11/08) VIDEOS
|
Stonewall's Bust
The Writers Center (10/09-10/25)
|
BAD KREYÒL
Mosaic Theater Company (5/20-6/13)