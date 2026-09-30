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Video: NATIONAL SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Opens 2026-2027 Season at Kennedy Center

Footage captures the season-opening concert led by Gianandrea Noseda at Strathmore.

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A new video from The Kennedy Center captures highlights from the National Symphony Orchestra's season-opening concert, led by Music Director Gianandrea Noseda at The Music Center at Strathmore on September 26, 2026. The footage offers a glimpse of the evening that combined orchestral performance with what the venue described as pre-concert festivities and a post-concert champagne reception.

The program paired familiar repertoire with newer work, opening with selections from Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake before moving into Monuments: A Suite for DC, a piece by NSO Composer-in-Residence Carlos Simon described as a musical portrait of Washington, D.C. The concert closed with Respighi's La Boutique fantasque, known in English as The Fantastic Toy Shop, a score built around the story of a toy shop come to life.

The performance marked the formal launch of the NSO's 2026-2027 season under Noseda's direction.

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