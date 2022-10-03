Video: Ethan Lipton Talks NO PLACE TO GO at Signature Theatre

No Place to Go, written by Ethan Lipton with music composed by Ethan Lipton, Eben Levy, Ian M. Riggs, and Vito Dieterle is now playing at Signature Theatre through October 16, 2022 in Signature's ARK Theatre. No Place to Go is directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) and will star Bobby Smith (Signature's She Loves Me, Grand Hotel). Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) is the production's Music Director and Arranger.

In No Place to Go, a dedicated corporate "information refiner" has learned that his company is moving to a cheaper, but very (very) remote, location and taking the jobs with it. Backed by a jazz band, this permanent part-timer must decide whether to go and uproot his family's life or embark on an unknown venture. Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business. In addition to Bobby Smith, the cast for No Place to Go includes Tom Lagana (Signature's Chess, The Kennedy Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Jonah/Guitar, Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) as Duke/Bass & Guitar, and Grant Langford (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', ArtCentric's Technicolor) as Sal/Saxophone.

Below, watch as Lipton chats about his creative process and more in this exclusive video!