In the fourth episode of Signature Strong Live!, Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner is chatting about Signature's intimate cabarets.

Stars included in this episode are Mark G. Meadows (JELLY'S LAST JAM), Awa Sal Secka (GUN & POWDER) and Erin Driscoll (TITANIC).

