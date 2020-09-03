VIDEO: #KenCenHipHop and BGR present ROCK! LIKE A GIRL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The event will stream live on September 9, 2020.

#KenCenHipHop and BGR present Rock! Like a Girl.

Rock Like a Girl is presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country.

Learn more at https://www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america/.

Tune in below!

