VIDEO: #KenCenHipHop and BGR present ROCK! LIKE A GIRL

The event will stream live on September 9, 2020.

Sep. 3, 2020  

#KenCenHipHop and BGR present Rock! Like a Girl.

Rock Like a Girl is presented as part of Arts Across America-a live performance series presented Mondays through Fridays to uplift & showcase artists from across the country.

Learn more at https://www.kennedy-center.org/digitalstage/arts-across-america/.

Tune in below!


