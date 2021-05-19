VIDEO: Get A First Look At Signature Theatre's MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET; Streaming Through 6/21

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Signature Theatre's MIDNIGHT AT THE NEVER GET! Check out a clip of the streaming production below.

Welcome to The Never Get nightclub for the performance of a lifetime in this smart, funny and slyly subversive Off-Broadway smash-hit musical.

If life is a rehearsal for your memory, what moment would you replay? It is 1965 in New York City and cabaret crooner Trevor is in love-with Arthur, his songwriter. With their romance outlawed, the two create an act in the back room of an illegal Greenwich Village gay bar. However, pressures from a world on the cusp of change expose an ache for what they could never have in a wistful and whimsical serenade with tunes reminiscent of the Great American Songbook.

Signature Features productions can be streamed on your computer or watched on your TV through the Marquee TV app. The app is available on multiple devices, including newer model Samsung Smart TVs, AppleTV, Roku, ChromeCast, Amazon Fire Stick and more. Ticket buyers do not need to pay anything additional to watch Signature Productions on Marquee TV.

For more info visit https://www.sigtheatre.org/events/202021/midnight-at-the-never-get/.