VIDEO: First Look at The National Ballet of Canada's THE SLEEPING BEAUTY at the Kennedy Center

Canada's esteemed ballet company returns with The Sleeping Beauty. The performance plays Jan. 30-Feb. 2. The Sleeping Beauty is the romantic tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years, danced to Tchaikovsky's gorgeous music.

For more information, please visit: https://www.kennedy-center.org/calendar/event/BUBSF#tickets.

Of all the story ballets, perhaps none embodies classical ballet's unabashed exuberance, grace, and virtuosity more than this romantic tale of a princess cursed to sleep for 100 years, who can only be awakened by a prince's kiss. A colorful pageant danced to Tchaikovsky's gorgeous music, this production helped put The National Ballet of Canada on the international map when Nureyev brought it to the company in 1972 and chose current Artistic Director Karen Kain-then a principal dancer-for the title role. She has staged the production keeping Nureyev's vision intact; his is considered one of the most richly entertaining and technically impressive versions there is.





