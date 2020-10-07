VIDEO: Claybourne Elder, Samantha M. Gershman, Zina Goldrich and More Join Episode 6 of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre’s YouTube Channel.

Signature Theatre has released the sixth episode of The Signature Show, a free biweekly half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with recent Helen Hayes Award winners Jeff Gorti and Samantha M. Gershman from A Chorus Line, a discussion with writing team Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler with one of their songs performed by Crystal Mosser, a performance by Claybourne Elder and Brynn O'Malley, the stars of Signature Theatre's 2015 production of Sunday in the Park with George, and concludes with Signature favorites performing Stephen Sondheim's "Take Me to the World". All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

View Episode 6 of The Signature Show below!

The sixth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot), features Christian Douglas (Signature's Gun & Powder, Arena Stage's Newsies), Claybourne Elder (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George and Passion, Broadway's Company), Samantha M. Gershman(Signature's A Chorus Line), composer Zina Goldrich (Ever After, Dear Edwina), Jeff Gorti (Signature's A Chorus Line), lyricist Marcy Heisler (Ever After, Dear Edwina), Kevin McAllister (Signature's Blackbeard, ArtsCentric Artistic Director), Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Ain't Misbehavin'), Crystal Mosser (Signature's Gun & Powder, Billy Elliot), Christopher Mueller (Signature's Blackbeard, Titanic), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Passion, Grand Hotel), Brynn O'Malley (Signature's Sunday in the Park with George, Broadway's Honeymoon in Vegas), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Ford's Theatre's In the Woods), Shayla Simmons (Signature's Dreamgirls, NextStop Theatre's The Mountaintop) and Kanysha Williams (Signature's Gun & Powder, ArtsCentric's Aida).

