Theater J Expands Israeli Theater Collection With Nine Filmed Productions

Theater J is growing its innovative Israeli Theater Collection with nine high quality streaming videos with English-language captions from many of Israel's leading theater companies. The collection provides audiences across North America exclusive access to the productions, all of which were filmed pre-COVID, and represents some of the breadth and diversity in both content and aesthetics of contemporary Israeli theater.

"Israeli theater is diverse, rich, and innovative," said Theater J Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr. "All of us at Theater J are so proud to be partnering with these nine exciting Israeli theater companies to share these wonderful stories with audiences throughout North America. From realism to abstraction, from comedy to tragedy, these plays and musicals capture the breadth and depth of the Israeli theater, and of the Israeli people itself. In this moment of quarantine, as so many theaters' doors are closed, we're proud to be making new connections and allowing new art to come streaming into our audiences' homes, all while continuing to support the great work of Israeli theater makers."

The collection showcases the work from theater companies across Israel, including Beit Lessin Theatre, the Cameri Theater, Ensemble Aspamia, Haifa Theatre, Gesher Theater, Jaffa Theater (the Arab-Hebrew theater), and Nephesh Theatre, and feature the works of acclaimed Israeli theater artists such as Roee Chen, Hadar Galron, Motti Lerner, Ido Rozenberg, Gur Koren, Gilad Kimchi, and Tomer Yifroch.

In order to expand the reach of the Israeli Theater Collection, Theater J is proud to partner with Jewish Community Centers, theaters, and arts organizations across the country and in Canada. Partners include the Cleveland Israel Arts Connection (Cleveland, OH), the Harold Green Jewish Theater Company (Ontario, Canada), the JCC of Greater Baltimore (Baltimore, MD), the Mandell JCC of Greater Hartford (Hartford, CT), and the Oshman Family JCC (Palo Alto, CA).

"It's so meaningful to be partnering with organizations across North America," adds Managing Director Jojo Ruf. "This online collection has allowed us to break down geographic barriers in a powerful way and allow audiences to experience Israeli Theater - many for the first time."

The Israeli Theater Collection will be available to rent through June 30, 2021, and is generously supported by the Embassy of Israel to the United States.