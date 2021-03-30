Theater Alliance Presents CITY IN TRANSITION: THE QUADRANT SERIES

The full-length evening of digital theater braids hip-hop culture, the nonprofit industrial complex, gentrification, and changing demographics.

Mar. 30, 2021  

Theater Alliance Presents CITY IN TRANSITION: THE QUADRANT SERIES

Continuing a season of online content, Theater Alliance presents a world premiere production this spring with City in Transition: The Quadrant Series. Drawing inspiration from the distinct-yet-neighboring communities in Washington, DC, the full-length evening of digital theater braids hip-hop culture, the nonprofit industrial complex, gentrification, and changing demographics together in a narrative of our vibrant city.

"The geographic boundaries of the District's quadrants give us four distinct spaces," says Raymond O. Caldwell, who directed the production. "Each one has developed and evolved in different ways, with different - yet shared - histories. In City in Transition: The Quadrant Series, four playwrights explore a few of the forces transforming DC . . . and, in turn, our nation."

The four plays that comprise the narratives of City in Transition have been developed over the past year through Theater Alliance's Hothouse New Play Development program by playwrights Khadijah Z. Ali-Coleman, Avery Collins, Shalom Omo-Osagie, and Leslie Scott-Jones. Each playwright developed a narrative specific to one of DC's quadrants. Now, woven together into one digital experience, they create a tapestry of disparate yet shared stories - much like the four areas of DC itself.

"Each of the quadrants is so different," says Caldwell, "but their symbiotic relationship is what makes our city so unique. City in Transition is both an exploration and a love letter to the city we call home."

City in Transition will premiere on April 24, 2021 with a special 8pm screening. For the following month, the production will be available for on-demand viewing.

Under the guidance and expertise of photography directors Kelly Colburn and Dylan Uremovich, as well as art director Jonathan Dahm Robertson, Theater Alliance has again recreated the intimate theatrical nature of its work for the camera. The production has been pre-recorded, utilizing stringent safety precautions, and will include weekly community conversations, mirroring Theater Alliance's regular post-show dialogue.

Learn more at www.theateralliance.com.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Married to Broadway Unisex T-Shirt
Broadway Strong T-Shirt (First Design)
Break A Leg Sweatshirt

Related Articles View More Washington, DC Stories
Christopher Jackson to Star in AFTER MIDNIGHT at Signature Theatre Photo

Christopher Jackson to Star in AFTER MIDNIGHT at Signature Theatre

BWW Feature: INSIDE THE GPO at Solas Nua Photo

BWW Feature: INSIDE THE GPO at Solas Nua

Constellation Theatre Company Kicks Off Season 14 With CHILDREN OF MEDEA Photo

Constellation Theatre Company Kicks Off Season 14 With CHILDREN OF MEDEA

2021 After Hours Concert Series to be Held at The Meadow Event Park Photo

2021 After Hours Concert Series to be Held at The Meadow Event Park


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Photo Flash: Abbey Theater And SoArts Pro Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • CAPA To Host Another Round Of Its 'ApART Together' Free Facebook Concert Series
  • VIDEO: Wright State Theatre Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY