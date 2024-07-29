The Kennedy Center Presents THE SECOND ANNUAL LOCAL THEATRE FESTIVAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kennedy Center has announced the return of the Local Theatre Festival at The REACH on Saturday, August 24, 2024, starting at 10:00 a.m.

This free, day-long event celebrates the DMV's (DC, Maryland, Virginia) rich theatrical community, and highlights the innovative work of local theater companies and playwrights. This year's festival features a special highlight: an exclusive, in-depth conversation in the Terrace Theater at 730 pm on Friday, August 23rd, between The Washington Post's former chief theater critic, Peter Marks, and his newly appointed successor, Naveen Kumar. Free tickets for this conversation will be available beginning August 12, 2024, through the Kennedy Center website.

This year's festival lineup features an impressive array of Local Theatre Resident Artists and Organizations including ArtsCentric, Cage Free Voices, Edwin Fontanez, Ifa Bayeza, Jeremy Hunter, Marjuan Canady, Navi Nikki Mirza, Prologue Theatre, Regan Linton, Spooky Action Theater, and Tom Minter.

Festival attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy:

Works-in-Progress Readings: Attend readings from previous Kennedy Center Local Theatre Resident artists, offering a sneak peek into exciting new theatrical works.

Engaging Workshops and Panels: Participate in sessions led by renowned local industry professionals, designed to inspire and educate theater enthusiasts and aspiring artists.

Resource Fair: Explore a curated selection of resources tailored specifically for DMV theater fans and professionals, providing valuable insights and opportunities.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: Events start at 10:00 AM Location: The REACH at The Kennedy Center

Admission: Ticket reservations will open about 12 days before the festival. A ticket is required for all events. Doors open 15 minutes before each event. Each event is a first come, first served event; a reservation confirmation does not guarantee a ticket. Please arrive early to exchange your email confirmation at the REACH Box Office for a ticket to the event(s).

Don't miss this unique opportunity to experience the heart and soul of DMV theater, engage with local creatives, and enjoy a day filled with artistic inspiration and community spirit.

