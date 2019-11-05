The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts Announces Lineup for Third DIRECT CURRENT

DIRECT CURRENT, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts's two-week celebration of contemporary culture, returns for a third season. With special emphasis on female creators, on works new to the District of Columbia, and on interdisciplinary creations, the 2020 spring immersion showcases some of the most provocative, original and pioneering voices in the arts today. DIRECT CURRENT takes place on March 8-21 at the Kennedy Center - including the flexible indoor and outdoor spaces of the REACH, its unprecendented new expansion - and beyond.



Next year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women's suffrage. To honor this milestone centennial, DIRECT CURRENT 2020 not only shines a light on female artists and their work, but also collaborates with the Vital Voices Global Partnership. This D.C.-based, international non-profit provides a support network and platform for women leaders in all disciplines around the world, helping to make their vision for global change a reality through long-term investments to develop their skills, expand their connections, and enhance their visibility.



DIRECT CURRENT's wealth of offerings span the artistic spectrum, from the D.C. premieres of two major new operas to an interactive light show and bold new experiments in dance. Prominent female creators in attendance include Ellen Reid, Jeanine Tesori and Patti Smith, while performers range from Chris Thile to the Washington National Opera. All told, DIRECT CURRENT's third season offers a snapshot of contemporary culture through a thoughtfully curated collection of work by some of today's foremost cultural risk-takers.

To learn more about the Kennedy Center, visit www.kennedy-center.org.





