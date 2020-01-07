The Arcanists in Co-Production With Science Art Fusion Have Announced Live Comedy Game Show THE INTERNET: LIVE!!1'

The Arcanists in co-production with Science Art Fusion (ScienceAF) announce the launch of inventive live comedy game show, The Internet: LIVE!!1. In it, player-performers bring web content to life with a series of hilarious, impossible challenges inspired by memes, viral videos, and internet culture of yore, happening in the heart of Clarendon's night life at The G.O.A.T. Sports Bar.

The Arcanists, Inc. are the creators of the cult, interactive variety show The Tarot Reading ("one of the city's more unique theatrical offerings"--DCist). The Internet: LIVE!!1 is hosted and co-produced by Rachel Pendergrass, founder of ScienceAF, creator of Solve For X, and host of the popular drunk powerpoint show Nerd Nite DC along with Media Maestro Navid Azeez (frontman for nerdcore bands Helephino and Picnibus, and Tarot veteran.)



It features Internet Explorers Kasha Patel (Science Journalist, Comedienne), Shaq Stewart (former Tarot Medium, Poet & Rapper), Britt A. Willis (Playwright, Game Designer) & Taylor Winkleman (DVM, Nerd Nite DC veteran).



"The Tarot Reading was one of the first artistic projects in the area that I fell in love with," says co-producer and ScienceAF founder Rachel Pendergrass, "so when they [Nebeker and Arcanists Cofounder Alan Katz] wanted to team up, it was an instant yes.



"Science Art Fusion is at the core a communications company. Our philosophy pulls from the disciplines of theatre, game design, comedy, film and other arts to communicate complex, often technical topics. We aim to help scientists not only reach their audience, but build a connection wit them and improve their lives. That said, I personally have a background in comedy. I studied with Second City, and have written for National Lampoon. The Internet: LIVE!!1 is a marriage of those things, using comedy to talk about the internet, both from a technical perspective and a cultural one."

"It's something I'm passionate about, The Internet, I mean," says Nebeker. "I just got married, and my now-wife and I started our relationship via AOL Instant Messenger. I realize that dates me..." Nebeker laughed. "But that's the heart of the thing. In the same way that Tarot uses the occult motif to form connections, we set out to make a show that celebrated this weird digital thing that has become a part of who we are. Fans shouldn't necessarily expect the same sort of intimate, personal stories that happen at Tarot, but they should expect some genuine heart. And, of course, a whole lot of absurd comedy."



The Internet: LIVE!!1 runs two nights only, Jan 31 and Feb 1 at The G.O.A.T. Sports Bar in Clarendon. It is hosted by Pendergrass with Navid Azeez, and features performances from Kasha Patel, Shaq Stewart, Britt A. Willis & Taylor Winkleman. Tickets $15.

The Internet: LIVE!!1 Fact Sheet

What:

The Internet: LIVE!!1

When:

January 31 & Feb 1, 2020 | Doors at 6, Show at 7:30

Where:

The G.O.A.T. Sports Bar (upstairs) | 3028 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Who:

Produced by The Arcanists & ScienceAF

Hosted by Rachel Pendergrass, with Navid Azeez

Featuring Kasha Patel, Shaq Stewart, Britt A. Willis & Taylor Winkleman

Show Producers: Alan Katz, Rachel Pendergrass

Executive Producer, The Arcanists: Quill Nebeker

Co-producer, Science AF: Rachel Pendergrass

Stage Manager: Jenn Carlson

Propmaster: Alastair Canavan

Tickets:

$15. More info: www.thearcanists.org/tickets

Website: www.thearcanists.org





