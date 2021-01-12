Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The AmaZing Theatre Company Presents TORN

Torn will receive its World Premiere at 7pm on Saturday, February 6th, 2021.

Jan. 12, 2021  

The AmaZing Theatre Company presents Torn by award-winning playwright John Becker. When Booker T. Washington, a former slave, was invited to dinner at the White House by Teddy Roosevelt, it sent shock waves across the nation. In many ways, we are still Torn.

The illustrious cast features some of the top actors in the DC area. Gerrad Taylor, Scott Abernethy, Helen Hayes award winner Debora Crabbe, Vince Eisenson, Nick Duckworth, and Muhammad Okedeyi.

Torn will receive its World Premiere at 7pm on Saturday, February 6th, 2021. Tickets will be $5 for the premiere, and $10 for the rest of the run, which will be on Saturdays and Sundays from the 13th-28th at 7pm.

WHERE

Torn will be posted on the AmaZing Theatre Company website at https://amazingtheatre.org/.


