THE VICTORIAN LADIES' DETECTIVE COLLECTIVE Extends at Washington Stage Guild

The Washington Stage Guild is adding an additional week to the run of Paticia Milton’s The Victorian Ladies’ Detective Collective. Directed by Morgan Duncan and featuring Steven Carpenter, Debora Crabbe, Jen Furlong and Laura Giannarelli, the production is now running until March 3 at the Washington Stage Guild's home, The Undercroft Theatre in the Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church, 900 Massachusetts Avenue, NW.

The performance schedule remains the same for the additional week - Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2:30pm & 8pm, and Sunday at 2:30pm. All tickets are General Admission and are $50 Thursday & Saturday/Sunday matinees, $60 Friday & Saturday evenings. Student Admission is half-price with a valid Student ID. Senior Citizens 65 years and up get $10 OFF General Admission Prices. Groups of 10 or more get half-price tickets. Purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2291785®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fstageguild.org%2Fbuy-tickets%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT THE PLAY

Sherlock Holmes meets “Arsenic & Old Lace.” In 1893, a brazen serial killer is terrorizing London. So, two strong-willed sisters who run a boarding house for single ladies take matters into their own hands – especially when Scotland Yard proves no help at all. Teaming up with a cheeky American actress, they set off to solve the crime in this entertaining murder mystery with a modern women-take-charge sensibility. Area Premiere.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Patricia Milton is Resident Playwright at Central Works Theater in Berkeley, Ca, and her plays have been produced around the world. Her productions at Central Works include Bamboozled (Outstanding Production, East Bay, and Outstanding Ensemble, Theatre Bay Area), Hearts of Palm, Reduction in Force, The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective (BroadwayWorld Critics Choice "Best of Maine" 2022, at The Public Theater), and Escape from the Asylum (Outstanding Production, 2022, SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle). Enemies: Foreign and Domestic (Central Works) was awarded Outstanding World Premiere Play by Theatre Bay Area. Her audio plays are Bystanders (Central Works) and The Law of Attraction (New Conservatory Theater Center, San Francisco). Without Mercy was commissioned and produced by Off-Broadway West. Her comedy Believers was produced in San Francisco (Wily West Productions) and in Istanbul, Turkey.

ABOUT THE THEATRE

Founded in 1986 by a professional company of theatre artists dedicated to producing literate, challenging works in a collegial and supportive atmosphere, The Washington Stage Guild quickly established itself as an indispensable component of the D.C. area theatre scene; recognized as early as the end of the first season (1987) by The Washington Post. The ensemble theatre company’s acclaimed repertoire of neglected classics, unfamiliar works by familiar playwrights, and stimulating new plays from around the world is presented in a style that is the Guild’s own—direct and clear, with a strong commitment to adhering to the author’s intent.