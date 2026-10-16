Spotlight: Creative Cauldron's Electrifying 'Monsters of the Villa Diodati' Oct 8 thru Nov 1 in Baltimore

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Creative Cauldron Stage in Falls Church, Virginia, remounts the critically-acclaimed Monsters of the Villa Diodati from October 8 through November 1. Buy Tickets for this electrifying exploration of Gothic legend and literary terror.

Originally premiered in 2016 as part of Creative Cauldron's "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages," Monsters of the Villa Diodati reimagines a legendary night on Lake Geneva. As a storm raged outside their villa, a gathering of famous writers challenged one another to craft the perfect tale of terror before dawn. Lord Byron, their host, set the stakes high—and the creative fervor that followed gave birth to two of the most iconic monsters in Gothic literature: John Polidori's The Vampyre and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.

The play delves into the nature of creativity itself, exposing the inner demons that sparked these timeless creations. It's a haunting look at inspiration, ambition, and the monsters we invent.

Monsters of the Villa Diodati plays at Creative Cauldron Stage, 127 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. For more information, call 703-436-9948 or follow the company on Instagram.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 14 Hrs 08 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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