Spotlight: Creative Cauldron's Electrifying 'Monsters of the Villa Diodati' Oct 8 thru Nov 1 in Baltimore
Gothic Legends Come to Life
Creative Cauldron Stage in Falls Church, Virginia, remounts the critically-acclaimed Monsters of the Villa Diodati from October 8 through November 1. Buy Tickets for this electrifying exploration of Gothic legend and literary terror.
Originally premiered in 2016 as part of Creative Cauldron's "Bold New Works for Intimate Stages," Monsters of the Villa Diodati reimagines a legendary night on Lake Geneva. As a storm raged outside their villa, a gathering of famous writers challenged one another to craft the perfect tale of terror before dawn. Lord Byron, their host, set the stakes high—and the creative fervor that followed gave birth to two of the most iconic monsters in Gothic literature: John Polidori's The Vampyre and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein.
The play delves into the nature of creativity itself, exposing the inner demons that sparked these timeless creations. It's a haunting look at inspiration, ambition, and the monsters we invent.
Monsters of the Villa Diodati plays at Creative Cauldron Stage, 127 East Broad Street, Falls Church, VA 22046. For more information, call 703-436-9948 or follow the company on Instagram.
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