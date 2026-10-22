Simon Godwin's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Cast Set at Shakespeare Theatre Company

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Shakespeare Theatre Company has announced the full cast and creative team of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by STC Artistic Director Simon Godwin. The production, which includes puppetry by Basil Twist and featured puppets created by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, plays STC's Harman Hall through the holiday season, from December 4 through January 10.

'Putting puppetry at the center of this show has allowed us to create a broad and diverse ensemble. We are of course excited to welcome several familiar faces back, as well as several new members, to the STC family,' says Godwin.

As previously announced, Melanie Field and Ben Turner, who appeared in last season's hit production of Othello, will return to STC as Titania/Hippolyta and Oberon/Theseus, respectively. Joining them as the young lovers of Athens, and all making their STC debuts, are Rob B. Kellogg as Lysander, Ella Olesen as Helena, Kamal Sehrawy as Demetrius, and Amelia Windom as Hermia. Rounding out the citizens of Athens are returning STC actors Todd Scofield (Othello, King Lear, many more) as Egeus and Claire Hilton (Othello) as Philostrate.

'Many of our players come from different backgrounds, including traditional theatre, opera, Broadway, as well as clowning and puppetry,' continues Godwin. 'We are especially lucky to have several of the puppeteers who have worked regularly with Basil joining us for this production.'

The fairy world will be comprised of a mix of human and puppet characters, bringing to magical life the inhabitants of the forest. Puck, a puppet, will be performed collaboratively by Kate Brehm, Justin Otaki Perkins, and Nick Lehane, who lends his voice to the fairy. They will be joined by Tyler Herman (STC's The Servant of Two Masters) as the fairy Cobweb, and Betsy Rosen as Peaseblossom, as well as the Mechanical Peter Quince.

Completing the Mechanicals are Tony Award-nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Bottom (Tootsie, STC's The Servant of Two Masters), John Sygar (STC's Guys and Dolls) as Starveling, and three new names to STC, Heschel Bay as Francis Flute, Juice Mackins as Tom Snout, and Kalen Robinson as Snug.

The ensemble is made up of recent STC actors, including Jon Beal (Othello, As You Like It) and Em Whitworth (Othello), and recent STC Academy graduates Kimberly Colisch, Kira Cornell (Paranormal Activity), Christian Joseph Craig (Othello), Michael Girts, Cameron Trinity Holder, and Kendall Kent.

The design team for the production includes Choreographer Jonathan Goddard, Scenic Designer Robert Brill, Costume Designer Heather C. Freeman, Lighting Designer Ben Stanton, Sound Designer Christopher Shutt, Puppetry by Basil Twist, and Composer Michael Bruce. Hair and Wig Design by Satellite Wigs, Inc. And Makeup Design by Lexi Martinez. Intimacy Coordinator for the production is Bess Kaye. Casting by The TRC Company/Peter Van Dam & Claire Burke, CSA and Joseph Pinzon. The Production Stage Manager for A Midsummer Night's Dream is Laura Smith, and Assistant Stage Managers are Stephen Bubniak and Leigh Robinette.

ABOUT THE PLAY

A Midsummer Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Simon Godwin

DEC 4, 2026–JAN 10, 2027

Harman Hall

Lives are thrown topsy-turvy when four young Athenians flee into a forest ruled by mischievous fairies hell-bent on sowing confusion and merriment. Add a mysterious love potion, a befuddled group of amateur actors, and the miraculous transformation of a man into a donkey and you have Shakespeare's most magical romantic comedy. Simon Godwin directs this joyous production, surrounding The Acting Company with eye-popping puppetry by Basil Twist (My Neighbour Totoro) and featured puppets built by Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

CAST (in alphabetical order)

CREATIVE TEAM

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