Special Offer: See it and Save—FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Shakespeare Theatre Company

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Save 20% on tickets to Frida...A Self Portrait at Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC—use code FRIDABWW when you BUY NOW. Order by October 20 to claim your discount.

On the eve of Frida Kahlo's death, the pain and passion of an extraordinary life are laid bare. Brazilian writer and performer Vanessa Severo cracks open a powerful portal between herself and the celebrated Mexican painter, bringing breathtaking physicality and raw honesty to this "visually lush, emotionally rich" portrait of one of the world's most iconic artists. Severo's performance as Frida Kahlo is "vulnerable, emotional, personal, and full of joy," according to BroadwayWorld.

Written and performed by Vanessa Severo and directed by Joanie Schultz, Frida...A Self Portrait runs October 8–November 8 at the Klein Theatre. Shakespeare Theatre Company presents this exceptional solo performance as part of its 26/27 Season.

To claim your 20% savings, enter promo code FRIDABWW in the online box before selecting your seats. The code is valid on A, B, C, and D level seats for performances October 14–31, with a limit of 4 tickets per order. Offer expires October 20 and cannot be combined with other offers or applied to previously purchased tickets.

For questions, contact the Box Office at 202.547.1122 from 12–6pm daily.

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