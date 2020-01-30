Signature Theatre Has Announced Cast and Creative Team for EASY WOMEN SMOKING LOOSE CIGARETTES

Signature Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes by DC playwright Dani Stoller. The production will be directed by Stevie Zimmerman (4615 Theatre Company's Venus in Fur) and will feature John Austin (Arena Stage's Right to Be Forgotten, Kleptocracy) as Bobby, Shanara Gabrielle (Arena Stage's JUNK, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Romeo & Juliet) as Lee, Susan Rome (Arena Stage's Indecent, The Great Society) as Marian, Jordan Slattery (Best Medicine Rep Theater The Consul, The Tramp) as Kitty, and John Leslie Wolfe (Broadway's Parade, Signature's Titanic) as Richard. Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes will run from February 18 through March 29 in Signature Theatre's ARK Theatre.

"Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes marks our 60th world premiere at Signature Theatre and is presented as part of this season's Heidi Thomas Writers' Initiative, which highlights the incredible work of female playwrights and directors," said Signature Theatre Artistic Director Eric Schaeffer. "I'm thrilled to introduce Dani Stoller, one of DC's newest playwrights, and Stevie Zimmerman, who makes her Signature debut as director, for this fresh and subversive new comedy about a dysfunctional American family."

Marian, the matriarch of a far-flung Jewish family, had happily settled into retirement life with her new husband Richard. However, when a pregnant niece, the troubled boy next door and a distressed daughter with a secret show up at her door, Marian's empty nest ends up a little fuller than she imagined.

"I could not be more thrilled to have Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes premiere at Signature Theatre," said playwright Dani Stoller. "I am amazed at the level of talent I am surrounded by, from the director to the designers to the cast and beyond. Signature is known for productions that are sleek, smart, and engrossing, and I feel honored to have earned a spot in their 2020 season."

Led by Zimmerman, the creative team includes Scenic Design by Meghan Raham (Arena Stage's JQA); Lighting Design by Andrew Cissna (Signature's John); Costume Design by Debra Kim Sivigny (Signature's John); Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's Heisenberg); Casting by Kelly Crandall d'Amboise; Intimacy Coordinator Casey Kaleba (Signature's Blackbeard); Production Stage Manager Karen Currie; Assistant Stage Manager Samantha Wilhelm.

Easy Women Smoking Loose Cigarettes marks the 3rd production as part of The Heidi Thomas Writer's Initiative, along with 4,380 Nights by Annalisa Dias and Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by Heather McDonald. Through a generous grant from The Jenna and Paul Segal Foundation, Broadway Producer Jenna Segal will sponsor a world premiere by a female playwright with a female director for the next five years. The grant also gives Signature the resources to help playwrights secure second and third productions by bringing artistic directors from across the country to Signature during the run of their plays to meet with the playwright and plan for future productions of the work.

The Heidi Thomas Writer's Initiative is named after acclaimed British playwright and screenwriter Heidi Thomas. Miss Thomas is the creator and executive producer behind the BBC'sa??Call the Midwifea??series and adapted the Broadway revival ofa??Gigia??directed by Eric Schaeffer and produced by Jenna Segal.

