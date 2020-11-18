Shakespeare Theatre Company Welcomes Back Patrons To Sidney Harman Hall With BLINDNESS

Today at noon, the first production of Shakespeare Theatre Company's revised 2020/21 Season goes on sale: the sound installation Blindness, originally produced to great acclaim at London's Donmar Warehouse, makes its U.S. premiere.

With a waiver from the D.C. Government's Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Shakespeare Theatre Company will welcome patrons back to Sidney Harman Hall for Blindness starting December 8. "We have spent months preparing and planning to welcome audiences back to STC," explains Artistic Director Simon Godwin. "With a safety plan in place that has been approved by the city, we feel we can provide a thrilling time in our theatre, while at the same time protecting the health and well-being of our audience and our staff members." Complete information about STC's Safety Guidelines is available here: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/health-and-safety-updated-october-15-2020/

This "brilliant production" (The New York Times) will have patrons on the edge of their seats engrossed in a story about a pandemic of blindness narrated by Olivier Award nominee Juliet Stevenson (Truly, Madly, Deeply). "Blindness is prophetic," Godwin states. "It is about a pandemic, social unrest, government control. But it's also about hope and what we gain after we think all is lost. Blindness is a remarkable piece of art for our times."

During the program, patrons are seated in a socially distanced manner and wear headphones which allow them to hear an immersive, binaural recording which plunges them into the dystopic world of Blindness.

After selling out The Donmar Warehouse in London this summer, Blindness will also have installations at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto and Off-Broadway at the Daryl Roth Theatre. "Blindness will now be seen by audiences around the world, which makes me very proud and grateful," Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst shares. "COVID-19 has dramatically changed the world and I do hope that our production can contribute to theatres opening their doors again in the future for live performances."

Patrons will be seated onstage at Sidney Harman Hall, in pairs, and will never be seated next to someone outside their own party. All patrons and staff will wear masks at all times while in the building, and must stay home if they are feeling ill or experiencing any symptoms of illness. To stay within the guidelines of D.C.'s ReOpenDC plan, the seating capacity is strictly limited to 40 guests and there will never be more than 50 people in the building.

Blindness begins December 8 and runs until December 27 with viewing times at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays, with additional showings at noon on Saturdays and Sundays. All seats are $49 and general admission. Tickets for Blindness may also be purchased at a discount along with a subscription package to STC's 2020/21 Season.

Tickets for Blindness are available for purchase now: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/blindness-20-21/

Performance dates for All the Devils Are Here, The Chairs, The Crucible, Red Velvet, and As You Like It will be released later. Subscriptions remain available: https://www.shakespearetheatre.org/events/2020-21-season-subscriptions/ .

