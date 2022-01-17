Save 50% on DEAR MARPEL at Mosaic Theater

Written and performed by Psalmayene 24, a preeminent voice in hip hop theater and Mosaic's Andrew W. Mellon playwright-in-residence, this joyfully energetic coming of age story takes viewers from Park Slope, Brooklyn to Washington, DC, on a journey through Psalm's adolescence and major life milestones which are often accentuated by the absence of his father, Mapel. Through a series of letters, both real and imagined, we explore the power of the written word to connect us with our loved ones, our past and our future. Inventive, auteur director Natsu Onoda Power, "a motivational dynamo" who often enchants audiences with wonderful works of technical magic, will create "an island in a river of memories" through the use of live video projection and inventive prop design. Accenting this "solo show in poetry" are the percussive stylings of Jabari Exum, a Peabody Institute alum and the drummer and movement coach on Marvel's Black Panther films whose music adds a depth and richness to this world premiere production. https://mosaictheater.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S4N00000AvjVeUAJ name="BUY TICKETS TO DEAR MAPEL" content="BUY TICKETS TO DEAR MAPEL" MEET THE DEAR MAPEL TEAM Psalmayene 24 A preeminent voice in hip-hop theater. Mosaic's Andrew W. Mellon playwright-in-residence, Psalmayene 24 is an award-winning director, playwright, and actor. His one-man play, Free Jujube Brown!, is recognized as a seminal work in Hip-Hop Theater and published in the anthology, Plays from the Boom-Box Galaxy: Theater from the Hip-Hop Generation (TCG). Psalm is a recipient of the Imagination Award (past recipients include Christopher Reeve, Dr. Jane Goodall, and Dennis Haysbert), a Doris Duke Artist in Residence at Studio Theater and has appeared on HBO's critically acclaimed series The Wire. Natsu Onoda Power An inventive auteur, director, and artist. Natsu Onoda Power, Ph.D. is a renowned avant garde director and playwright known for her "bracingly original" (Boston Globe) and "breathtakingly imaginative, eye-delighting" (Washington Post) work." A Professor of Theater and Performance Studies at Georgetown University, her recent directing credits include Baltimore Centerstage, the Studio Theater, Theater J, and Mosaic's production of Charm, in addition to many productions at Georgetown University. JabariDC Famed drummer from Marvel's Black Panther. A pioneering artist in "hip-hop Theater" and graduate of the Peabody Institute, Jabari's approach to music is unique and unconventional. Acting, drumming, and rapping since childhood, he has been blessed with the opportunity to work in music, theater and film and receive guidance from creative giants including Debbie Allen and the late Chadwick Boseman.