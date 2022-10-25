SPOOKY DOG AND THE TEEN-AGE GANG MYSTERIES Announced At Cumberland Theatre
The Cumberland Theatre will present Spooky Dog and the Teen-age Gang Mysteries for a limited run of four performances this Friday and Saturday at both 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm.
The show is being sponsored by four local businesses: Dig Deep Brewery, Guiseppe's Italian Restaurant, Mise En Place and JZ's Pub.
Billed as "an unauthorized parody for adults" the show features characters based on a popular Saturday morning cartoon from the seventies and eighties as well as popular music from the time period.
A pop culture icon is missing from a starring performance at a creepy county fair and can only be located by this familiar gang of "teen" sleuths: a butch, blonde frat boy, an even more butch brainy gal with a trusty flashlight, a hot-to-trot diva in a miniskirt, a spaced-out hippie, and a talking dog. Sound familiar?
On a campy and comical quest to find their missing friend, they'll face the ghost of a dead country singer, a not-so-psychic fortune teller, and the sinister couple who run the fairground - and that's not all! Even more frighteningly, the Teen-Age Mystery Gang will also confront their own burgeoning sexual desires, tasty dog treats with unexpected side effects, and a surprise penchant for busting a move.
Spooky Dog uncovers the hilarious, hidden subtext that we've long suspected with razor-sharp wit and affectionate homage. You'll never see Saturday morning the same way again!
The show is under the direction of Bill Dennison who also appears at "Scraggly". The show also features the talents of Seth Thompson ("Ted"), Kimberli Rowley ("Tiffany"), Morganne Chu ("Thelma") and Trevor McCabe ("Spooky Dog"). Playing the lineup of creepy characters the "gang" encounter along the way are Sean Besecker and Krystal Pope.
Patrons are encouraged to come in costume and play along during the show with the unauthorized Spooky Dog Drinking Game (must be 21 to participate). Beverages and snacks will be available in the theatre's lobby.
Tickets are available at cumberlandtheatre.com or by calling the box office at 301.759.4990. Please note the show contains language, situations and innuendos that may not be appropriate for all audiences.
