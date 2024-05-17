World Premiere, Virginia Premiere & More Set for Firehouse Theatre 24/25 Season

The season will also feature Peter and the Starcatcher, and more.

By: May. 17, 2024
World Premiere, Virginia Premiere & More Set for Firehouse Theatre 24/25 Season
Featuring a Richmond Premiere, a Virginia Premiere, and a World Premiere production! Firehouse Memberships are on sale NOW! Tickets are currently available only for Firehouse members, so purchase your membership today and secure your seat for the 24/25 season.

Peter and the Starcatcher

Written by Rick Elice with Music by Wayne Barker
Pay-What-You-Will Previews: August 14-15, 2024
Performance Dates: August 16th-September 1, 2024

Water by the Spoonful - Virginia Premiere!

Written by Quiara Alegría Hudes
Pay-What-You-Will Previews: November 6-7, 2024
Performance Dates: November 8-24, 2024

Detroit '67 - Richmond Premiere!

Written by Dominique Morisseau
Pay-What-You-Will Previews: March 12-13, 2025
Performance Dates: March 14-30, 2025

Lake Effect - World Premiere!

Written by Andrew Gall
Pay-What-You-Will Previews: July 9-10, 2025
Performance Dates: July 11-27, 2025

Firehouse Offsite:

War in Pieces

Presented in Partnership with the Virginia War Memorial Foundation
Written by Virginia Veterans
Performance Dates: April 4-13, 2025
Presented at the Virginia War Memorial

A Strange Loop

Presented by Richmond Triangle Players in Partnership with Firehouse Theatre
Written and Composed by Michael R. Jackson
Previews: June 25-26, 2025
Performance Dates: June 27-August 2, 2025
Presented at Richmond Triangle Players

For more information, visit www.FirehouseTheatre.org.




