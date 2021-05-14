Round House Theatre Celebrates The Inevitable With Award-Winning Play WE'RE GONNA DIE

Round House Theatre closes out its 2020-2021 Virtual Season with Young Jean Lee's Obie Award-winning play, We're Gonna Die. Filmed on the Round House stage and directed by Paige Hernandez, the production is available to stream on demand from June 14 - July 11, 2021.

Filipinx-American actor Regina Aquino (Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play in The Events) makes her Round House debut in this one-woman stage play. Part memento mori monologues and part go-go, punk and indie rock concert, she blends witty, insightful songs with deadpan monologues and comedy about the one thing we all have in common-the inevitability of death. Also featuring D.C.-based indie band the Chance Club, the show encourages us to celebrate life and live in the moment, despite the trauma and tragedy.

"We're Gonna Die explores love, loss and triumph during a time when we need perspective, antidotes and a deep lean into brave vulnerability," says Director Paige Hernandez. "I'm excited to work with the talented Regina Aquino and The Chance Club to bring to the small screen an exceptional design that is culturally thoughtful, vibrant and authentic. This is a virtual experience you don't want to miss!"

Inspired by true stories, Young Jean Lee (Straight White Men) created the work in the wake of her father's death. Following its premiere at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in 2011, The New York Times described it as "upbeat tunes about downbeat lives and inevitable ends."

We're Gonna Die is sponsored by Doug and Lorraine Bibby and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

We're Gonna Die runs from Monday, June 14 to Sunday, July 11, 2021. Tickets for on-demand streaming are available now for $30. Tickets can be purchased by calling 240.644.1100 or ordering online at RoundHouseTheatre.org. If you have any questions, our Box Office associates will be happy to assist you. Associates are working remotely Monday through Friday, 11:00am - 5:00pm.

Round House also announces the continuation of its community access ticket initiative, On the House, now expanded to include digital productions. On the House provides complimentary group tickets to qualifying nonprofit organizations interested in sharing the enjoyment of live theatre with their constituents. During Round House's 2019-2020 Season, free tickets were distributed to more than 30 local organizations through the program. For more information, visit RoundHouseTheatre.org/OnTheHouse