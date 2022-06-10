Rorschach Theatre Announces CHEMICAL EXILE: SYNTHESIS

When chemist Teddy Morris left Amsterdam to return to her hometown last October, it was not the DC she remembered. A stranger followed her around the city, her memories were coming apart at the seams, and a man claiming to be her dead dad had become a controversial faith leader. Over the next six months, her life took a swerve she never saw coming.

This summer, Dr. Theodora Morris cordially invites you to tour the R2 Labs where she and her colleagues are hard at work developing a chemical compound that may punch a hole through space time and allow those displaced from alternate realities to return home. Probably.

CHEMICAL EXILE: SYNTHESIS is created by Randy Baker, Kylos Brannon, Jenny McConnell Frederick, Douglas Robinson, Shayla Roland and Jonelle Walker.

CHEMICAL EXILE: SYNTHESIS, directed by co-Artistic Director Randy Baker, is a theatrical event that can be enjoyed on its own or as the culminating chapter of the year-long CHEMICAL EXILE: A Psychogeographies Project.

Named "Best Theatre Pivot of 2020" by Washingtonian Magazine, Psychogeographies is Rorschach Theatre's visionary new experience that takes participants to unexpected locations around their city while a season-long fictional narrative plays out over layers of history and magic realism. Subscribers are mailed boxes for each chapter in the story. Boxes contain hand-crafted objects - letters, drawings, souvenirs, photos, or even snacks - and a map to a curated location in the DC area. The season ends with a live in-person event that culminates the story. CHEMICAL EXILE is the company's sophomore PSYCHOGEOGRAPHIES project, following up on 2020-21's DISTANCE FREQUENCIES.

DC Metro Arts said about this year's project, "Rorschach Theatre's current production is...an adventure of the mind and, if you wish, the body... The innovative form of art incorporates literature, music, mystery, romance, and DC's highlights and history, all steeped in a hope for a better world... Rorschach Theatre has hit the jackpot with this innovative form of art, incorporating literature, music, mystery, romance, and DC's highlights and history, all steeped in a hope for a better world."

The first chapter of CHEMICAL EXILE: A Psychogeographies Project launched in October 2021, but participants can join AT ANY TIME and will receive all seven chapters. Through the project, subscribers visited Mt. Zion Female Union Band Cemetery in Georgetown, the site of the collapsed Knickerbocker Theatre in Adams Morgan, the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America in Brookland, the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden on the Mall, Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo Maryland, the Grave of the Female Stranger and other sites in Old Town Alexandria, and the Anacostia Skating Rink at Anacostia Park in Southeast DC. These first seven chapters can be done in-person over two or three days, or by using the "At Home" videos. The at home experience takes about 90-120 minutes total. Subscriptions are on sale for $125 with the code "SUMMER". Each subscription includes one ticket for the July event. Additional tickets can be purchased for $45.