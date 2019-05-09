Riverside Center For The Performing Arts Presents THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE

The Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, Virginia is proud to present Gilbert & Sullivan's comedic operetta, The Pirates of Penzance or The Rascals of the Rappahannock, starring Claire Leyden as Mabel, Samual Keeler as Frederic, Andrew Wynn as The Major General and DC area favorites Sheri Edelen as Ruth and David Jennings as the Pirate King. Performances begin on Wednesday May 22nd and run until Sunday July 7th.

The Pirates of Penzance or The Rascals of the Rappahannock is a delightful twist on the beloved comic operetta being performed near George Washington's boy hood home. We begin in late eighteenth century Virginia, when King George III ruled the colony. The famous soft-hearted pirates (lately of Penzance) are endeavoring to plunder with aplomb along the banks of the famous Rappahannock River. Meanwhile, the blundering Redcoats of the British army are desperately trying to keep tabs on both the pirates and the befuddled Major General George Boshington. Hilarity ensues as the young apprentice Frederick leaves the rollicking band of pirates and falls in love with Boshington's beautiful daughter Mabel. Favorite songs including "With cat-like tread, upon our prey we steal," "Oh, better far to live and die," "Poor wand'ring one," and "I am the very model of a modern Major General."

Riverside Center Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn has assembled an outstanding cast to join Edelen, Jennings, Leyden, Keeler and Wynn including, Alan Hoffman (Sgt. Of Police), Temperence Barber (Martha), Mitchell Austin (Harry the Cabin Boy), Katie Little (Kate), Elizabeth Butler (Isabel), Stephanie Wood (Mary), Abby Seymour (Edith), Alona Orofino (Bertha), Ian Lane (Samuel), Kevin Cleary (Percie), John Flemming (Pirate Pete), Colby Leroy (Algie), Justin Sisk (Horace the Hulk, Police), Wolfie Hammerbacker (Bertie) and Aidan Toth (Willy the Wimp).

Riverside is delighted to have Catherine Flye at the helm whose previous production of The Pirates of Penzance at the Folger Theatre was nominated for the Helen Hayes award. Ms. Flye has added even more twists and turns as we pay tribute to George Washington and our very own Rappahannock river. The creative team also includes Joe Walsh (music director), April J Vester (scenic design), Tom Hammond (costume design), Michael Jarret (lighting design), George Ligon and Billy Tymms (sound design), Bridgid Burge (props manager), Emerie Germ (Production Stage Manager) and Allen Bonk (technical director).

For tickets, contact the box office at 540-370-4300 or go online at riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets: $37-$72. Discounted group rates and rush tickets are available. Student ID required. Evening performances take place at 7:30pm with dinner service beginning at 5:30 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Matinee performances take place at 1:30 pm with dinner service at 11:30 am on Wednesday and 3:00 pm on Sunday with dinner service beginning at 1:00 pm.





