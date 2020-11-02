Riverside Center For The Performing Arts Presents A RIVERSIDE FAMILY CHRISTMAS

Running from November 25 - December 27.

Sleigh Bells are ringing as Riverside Center for the Performing Arts prepares to celebrate the holiday season with A Riverside Family Christmas, opening Wednesday, November 25th, and running through Sunday, December 27th. Experience the warmth, traditions, values, and messages of Christmas in a show packed with charm, inspiration, and the goodwill of the season. Enjoy pure entertainment through music, dance, and holiday stories.

Riverside Center is thrilled to introduce the top-notch cast of performers who are eager to return to the stage and spread holiday cheer. Jarrett Bloom, Carson Eubank, Gabrielle Gutierrez, Kathy Halenda, Andrea Kahane, Ian Lane, Star Spann, and Stephanie Wood round out the cast. Patrons can also look forward to a guest appearance by Producing Artistic Director Patrick A'Hearn.

This year's signature spectacular extravaganza is a reflective, encouraging message of family and hope, conveyed through beloved carols and hymns performed with the level of talent and entertainment Riverside Center patrons have come to expect.

The creative team is led by Director Patrick A'Hearn, Music Director Carson Eubank, and Choreographer Stephanie Wood. Scenic Coordination is by Will O'Donnell, and based on an original scenic design by Frank Foster, the lighting design is by Weston Corey, and costumes are designed by Kyna Chilcot. Sound Design is by Billy Timms, and properties master and set dresser is RaeAnna Hammerbacker. The production stage manager is Emily DeRoma.

To safely bring Broadway's Best to Virginia, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is following all recommendations and guidance issued by the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a guest's visit. Riverside Center will be operating at fifty percent (50%) capacity as mandated by the state of Virginia and is enhancing its already high sanitation standards to include frequent sanitation of high-contact areas. Guests will be asked to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing six feet (or more when possible) between guests, washing their hands frequently, and wearing a mask. For a full list of preventative measures, please visit www.riversidedt.com.

A Riverside Family Christmas opens Wednesday, November 25th. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets are $55-$60. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances begin at 7:30 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 1:30 pm on Wednesdays and newly added Saturdays. Sunday matinee performances begin at 3:00 pm. Visit our website, www.riversidedt.com, or like our Facebook, www.facebook.com/RiversideCenter, to learn more and check out our Saturday Matinee special!

