Review: THE CHOSEN at 1st Stage

Jacob Pelzman-Kern as Daniel Saunders (l)

and Ethan Miller as Reuven Malter (r).

Photo by Ryan Maxwell Photography.

How can two conflicting ideas both be true even if they contradict each other?

The Chosen, on stage now in a moving and engaging production at 1st Stage, opens with this question that has puzzled Torah scholars for centuries. And, the play introduces us to Reuven and Danny who come from different Jewish traditions and have different goals and opportunities yet even with these opposing experiences they reach across differences to grow and learn together.

It is a fascinating coming-of-age story of two boys and their fathers, and their extraordinarily different Jewish communities located just “five blocks and a world apart.” We follow the evolution of an unlikely friendship between Reuven Malter (Ethan Miller) and Danny Saunders (Jacob Pelzman-Kern) who meet as opposing players on the baseball diamond in 1940s Brooklyn.

When Danny injures Reuven during the ballgame and visits the hospital to apologize they begin to form a friendship. Although there are many contrasts between Danny’s upbringing and expectations in a Hassidic household and the more secular upbringing in Reuven’s Orthodox family. Both boys are immersed in the religious instruction of their fathers and the traditions of their communities. The boys and their fathers discover areas of common understanding and things on which they will always differ. They seek these answers in the complex time spanning the Second World War, the horror and loss of the Holocaust, the early days of Zionism and the creation of Israel.

Jacob Pelzman-Kern as Daniel Saunders (l.) and Ethan Miller

as Reuven Malter (r). Photo by Ryan Maxwell Photography.

The four person production is trim and efficient to stage, yet it is complex and deeply engaging, thanks in large part to actor Ethan Miller’s wit, poise and timing as Reuven. The script, adapted by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok from Potok’s bestselling novel, at times relies on long passages of narration. In Miller’s capable hands even the speeches that provide more context than action have movement and emotion.

Jacob Pelzman-Kern as Danny pairs well with Miller – the two are perfectly cast and it is hard to imagine the play without these two in the roles. Pelzman-Kern’s Danny evolves visibly over the course of the production as he weighs his responsibilities and chooses his path.

The relationship between Reuven and his father, David Malter (Zach Brewster-Geisz), is a delight. Brewster-Geisz contrasts David’s fatherly ease and wisdom with his fiery passion. His speech about choosing to give meaning to his life is a gripping highlight of the show.

Danny’s relationship with Reb Saunders (Sasha Olinick) is much more fraught and puzzling. Olinick brings us on a nuanced journey as we – and Danny – learn more about Saunders’ choices as a father and religious leader. Olinick packs a huge wallop in one quiet, “gute nakht.”

The show is deftly directed by 1st Stage’s artistic director, Alex Levy, whose prior direction on productions including columbinus and Swimming with the Whales earned Helen Hayes Award nominations. “While I think the play’s core is universal, it has been especially meaningful to me to dig into the Jewish questions,” the director said. “To wrestle with my own perception of what brings our community together and what divides us.”

From left, Ethan Miller as Reuven Malter, Sasha Olinick as Reb Saunders,

and Jacob Pelzman-Kern as Daniel Saunders in The Chosen.

Photo by Ryan Maxwell Photography.

Nadir Bey’s scenic design is inventive, flexible and beautiful to behold. At first glance the set is simply a rich, wood-paneled library – but it is much more. A recessed center stage diamond serves as a baseball field, hospital room and cozy study area. Side panels fall away to allow intimate seating areas in each family’s home. In an agitated dream sequence, shadows play against the wooden walls. Lighting by William D’Eugenio is effective in the dream sequence and throughout. Sound design and original compositions by Ethan Balis help provide momentum and heightens emotion, particularly in narrated portions. However, the sound level of some underscoring competes with important spoken passages (such as David Malter’s speech at The Madison Square Garden Zionist rally). Rakell Foye’s costume design shows important signposts: contrasts among religious observances, changes as the characters evolve, and the passage of time from early 40s to the post-war years.

It is the type of production you want to talk about, and audience members were buzzing as they left the theatre. The popular show (with several sold-out houses) has been extended. From the big questions the show grapples with, to the excellent cast, to the beautiful production elements, The Chosen is a powerful show that will stay with you.

Run time: two hours with one 15-minue intermission.

THE CHOSEN is adapted by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok from the novel by Chaim Potok and is produced by 1st Stage, 1524 Spring Hill Road in Tysons, VA 22102. The production was extended and will run through October 22 and runs Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2pm. To purchase tickets, or get details on community conversations, attendance policies, accessibility, and further information visit the company’s website at the link below.