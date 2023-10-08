Review: THE BROTHERS PARANORMAL at Olney Theatre Center

October is the perfect month for telling ghost stories, and Olney Theatre Center has a dandy one in The Brothers Paranormal, playing through October 29th in the cozy - and for this show, creepy - Mulitz-Gudelsky Theatre Lab.

Eymard Cabling as Visarut and Tommy Bo as Max in

"The Brothers Paranormal" at Olney Theatre Center.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller

The Brothers Paranormal interweaves the story of Max and Visarut, Thai brothers who walk the fine line between "paranormal investigators" and con men, and Delia, a woman who is convinced she is being haunted by a malevolent spirit.

The basic plot of the story borrows heavily from a wildly popular Hollywood horror/thriller movie. (Mentioning the title of the movie would be a major spoiler, but viewers will immediately make the connection.) As such, it would be easy to dismiss the show as overly derivative, but playwright Prince Gomolvilas has created some interesting plot twists that make it more like a well-written sequel that pays proper homage to the original. He also gives a respectful nod to Stephen Mallatratt's The Woman in Black, wherein Justine "Icy" Moral delivers a chilling, spine tingling performance as Jai, the poltergeist that is the focus of Max and Visarut's investigation. Even when it's apparent where Gomolvilas is taking the story the plot twists aren't predictable, and the suspense mounts, right up to the penultimate scene of the play.

As Max and Visarut, Tommy Bo and Eymard Cabling are a perfectly matched study in contrasts. Older brother Visarut was born in Thailand, while Max was born after the family moved to the States, and Gamolvilas uses the juxtaposition to explore some interesting cultural perspective themes that add depth and richness to the story. Adding to that cultural dialogue is their mother, Tasanee (Cindy Chang), who provides both wisdom and comic relief. Chang does a nice job of balancing the two, while handling some lines that border on playing to Asian stereotypes with aplomb, and she does a noteworthy job of bringing a little levity and empathy to a dark and heavy piece.

Two-time Helen Hayes winner Lolita Marie hits all the right notes as Delia, a woman struggling to maintain a grip on reality. Is she really seeing a ghost, or is her family history of schizophrenia to blame? Her husband Felix (DeJeanette Horne) tries to be loving and supportive, but he's filled with doubts. And he's got some secrets to be revealed, as the story unfolds, too. The chemistry between Marie and Horne is very natural - they play the nuances of an old married couple to perfection, with a well-crafted backstory about fleeing New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina that both enhances their characters and adds a little patina to the story.

Complimenting these strong performances is a first rate creative and technical team. Directors Hallie Gordon and Aria Velz keep the action moving, and the growing tension is perfectly modulated. Misha Kachman's set is cleverly designed and executed to allow for rapid scene changes in the small Theatre Lab space, which is a critical component in keeping the pacing taut. Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer) and Sarah O'Halloran (Sound Designer) create the perfect atmosphere for things that go bump in the night. Costume Designer Jeannette Christensen deserves a special mention for the costume she created for Jai, as does whoever designed hair and makeup. It's a gauzy, flowing creation that perfectly complements the fluid movements that Moral makes on stage, as she creates a spectral creature that gives the audience goosebumps and makes them gasp on multiple occasions throughout the performance. This ghost will flat out scare the bejeebers out of you.

The Brothers Paranormal is a fantastic ghost story, wonderfully told. And as an added bonus, it's also a thought provoking story about humanity, empathy, and families. (Although it's not noted in press release, this show is probably a little too intense for younger children and tweens.)

The Brothers Paranormal runs through October 29th. Approximate running time is 2:05, with one 15-minute intermission. For more information about Olney Theatre Center, click here.