Review: THE BLUE MAN GROUP ON TOUR at The Kennedy Center

A voice rings through the rapid drum percussion: "70% of you came to watch something dangerous." The Blue Man Group are dare devils of experimental art and they certainly know what their fans are interested in. They know we want to experience the quirky antics of The Drumbone and get wet by paint in the Splash Zone. We desire to explore the world of the Blue Men because it's an exhilarating rush of joy and an escape from the outside world.

Even if you have never been to a Blue Man Group show, you might be familiar with them. There are multiple Blue Man Groups worldwide; the most well-known one has a residency is Las Vegas. As part of this year's tour, The Blue Man Group, featuring Meridian, Mike Brown, Steven Wendt, and Adam Zuick, stops at the Kennedy Center with a speculator new show with some old thrills and new tricks.

The Blue Man Group's world is full of energetic musical numbers, which is amplified by a futuristic set of TV monitors and screens displaying sound waves, designed by Jason Ardizzone-West. This is a high-tech production with beautifully designed lighting by Jen Schriever and SFX design by Bill Swartz. In contrast to its futuristic atmosphere, there are subtle hints of nostalgia like a TV showing Pong or images of the Space Race throughout the show. Musical interludes highlight percussion that is out of this world. The show's epic backing band, led by band captain Corky Gainsford, features Chris Reiss on the strings and drummer Chris Schultz grooving along with The Blue Men. The ambient sounds are just as delightful as the hypnotic drum beats, especially the sounds resonating from a reel-like stringed instrument.

Along with some new music, there is no shortage of creative skits, and everyone is in for a good time. Kids love the zaniness and adults relish the aesthetic. Audience participation is a huge part of The Blue Man Group and this new show's format keeps the immersive experience that both new fans will love and dedicated fans expect. There are still marshmallows, PVC pipes, and lots of paint. The Blue Man Group does not say a word during the show, but as always, they make connections with their audience through humor and art. With this show, it is difficult to pinpoint specific audience favorites because there are so many moments of laughter and just pure joy. Let's just say that they involve rocking rubber chickens, an audience mixtape, and a spontaneous wedding.

Whether you have seen The Blue Man Group before or are going for the first time, you don't want to miss out on this otherworldly experience.

Run Time: 1 hour and 20 minutes with no intermission.

Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

The Blue Man Group On Tour runs until July 31, 2022 at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.. A sensory-friendly performance is scheduled for July 28, 2022. Tickets can be purchased here.