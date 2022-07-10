Review: THE BAND'S VISIT at The Kennedy Center

Janet Dacal and Sasson Gabay

THE BAND'S VISIT is a sweet and surprising musical of missed and made connections, forging understanding, and finding unexpected adventure in a place that seemingly stays the same. The production, which earned 10 Tony Awards in 2018 for its Broadway run, is touring to the Kennedy Center through July 17.

The Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra is en route from Egypt to the Israeli town Petah Tikva to play at the Arab cultural center. When the expected guide doesn't meet them at the Tel Aviv station, the band's leader decides they will make their own way there by bus. Yet given their accents and unfamiliarity with the area, they find themselves instead in Bet Hatikva, a quiet desert village where residents bemoan the monotony and lack of opportunity.

As the band members look around the quiet, deserted town for the performance site with no luck, locals at the café help piece together the mix-up. But, with no further bus service for the day, the Arab band must be housed among several Israeli townsfolk. There is nervousness among hosts and guests but the dynamic café owner, Dina, won't take no for an answer. In one short evening, the strangers share observations and truths that know no borders. The Bet Hatikva residents see their home through new eyes. The band appreciates how music opens doors and conversations.

Janet Dacal as Dina powers the show with her gorgeous voice and high-energy performance. But Dacal also has touching, quieter moments like her memories of watching Omar Sharif movies on tv as a girl. Her scenes with band leader Twefiq, played by Sasson Gabay, are filled with light and humor as Dina encourages the shy and uptight conductor to loosen up and explore the small village with her. Gabay originated the role of Tewfiq in the Israeli film on which the musical was based. Gabay balances both gravitas and reserve in his portrayal of Tewfiq. Dina also plays host to Haled (Ali Louis Bourzgui), the smooth trumpeter who seeks to win acclaim with his Chet Baker renditions. Bourzgui brings an earnestness and ease to the role, keeping it sweet rather than slick.

Locals bring Haled to a fledgling roller disco. Poor Papi (Coby Getzug) is gawky and nearly paralyzed with fear when trying to impress his date, Julia. Getzug's song "Papi Hears the Ocean," which describes the terrible rushing in his ears that overwhelms him when he's near a woman who captures his interest, is a highlight of the show. Haled shares some tips that help Papi gain confidence and the interest of Julia. Layan Elwazani as Julia, Ariel Reich as Anna, and Billy Cohen as Zelger bring youthfulness and verve to this scene in particular - all while roller skating on the set's turntable.

Meanwhile, Itzik (played by endearing and charismatic Clay Singer) shelters band members Simon (James Rana) and Camal (Yoni Avi Battat). Itzik's small apartment feels even more cramped with the hostility of his wife, Iris (Kendal Hartse), the couple's new baby, and the large personality of Iris's father, Avrum (David Studwell) who was once a musician. Iris works as a caregiver ... and comes home to give cares to others. Itzik has been unable to find work. Amid the tension, the visit is a convivial time, sharing music and stories. Simon, who is eager to have a chance to conduct the orchestra, shares his unfinished clarinet concerto. Singer brings great heart to Itzik's song to his baby son ("Itzik's Lullaby"), a lovely bookend to Rana building out Simon's concerto to sooth the child.

There is one pay phone in the town. Camal is eager to use it to call the Embassy for help. Yet Telephone Guy (Joshua Grosso in a steady and memorable small role) monopolizes the phone waiting for his girlfriend to call.

Scott Pask's set design features cement buildings of "Midcentury Meh" - grey and dismal broken by the lively disco or family dinners. A turntable helps shift each scene and the actors' movement swiftly and seamlessly. Sarah Laux's costume design of military band uniforms and turn of the century fashion place us in the quiet desert town in 1996. Tony Award-winner Tyler Micoleau designed the lights which range from chandeliers in apartments, to pulsing disco lights at the skating rink, or the wash of desert sun. The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award-winner Kai Harada (Sound Design) and Tony Award-winner

This is a show about music. David Yazbek earned a Tony for the music and lyrics, Itamar Moses earned one for the book and Jamshied Sharifi for orchestrations. Bourzgui as Haled the trumpeter and Rana as clarinetist Simon both have moments when they express themselves beautifully through their instruments. Live music on stage adds considerably to the production. Yoni Avi Battat is on violin, Wick Simmons on cello, Roger Kashou plays Middle Eastern percussion darbouka and riq, Brian Krock plays clarinet, saxophone and flute, and Kane Mathis plays the guitar and oud (Arabic lute). Offstage are conductor and keyboardist Adrian Ries and his associate Jeff Cox, Mark Ziegler on electric and acoustic bass, Shai Wetzer on drums and Arabic percussion.

In a world of increasing polarization, The Band's Visit is a gentle and effective reminder of finding areas of commonality and kindness. There are rewards in reaching across the lines of division. And, after our Covid-related isolation and sheltering too long in our homes, audiences are primed for the musical's exploration of the richness and beauty of a little place where residents think nothing of consequence ever happens.

The Band's Visit tours only briefly to the Kennedy Center; it runs through July 17. Grab your tickets now. There's one more week to enjoy this heartwarming and tender production.

Runtime: 100 minutes; the production runs without an intermission.

THE BAND'S VISIT is presented by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and runs the Eisenhower Theater through July 17. For tickets, accessible performance information, COVID-19 attendance policies, and further information visit the production information on the Kennedy Center's website. Recommended for age 10 and up.

Photos: Evan Zimmerman, MurphyMade.