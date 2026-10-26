Review: SPARKED: THE VANISHING AT BUZZARD POINT at Rorschach Theatre

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Each and every corner of the earth that we lay eyes upon retains stories within its confines. Whether fable or folklore, inhabitants have a tendency to spin historical yarns, shaping a geographical narrative. They may be true, they may not be – and that’s neither here nor there. At Buzzard Point, an ill-fated relationship leads to inexplicable, perhaps even supernatural disappearance amongst a generational tempest in Sparked: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point from the minds at Rorschach Theatre. And it’s up to the audience to uncover the truth, or so they’re made to think.

For those unfamiliar, Rorschach’s unparalleled approach to performance utilizes the layers of history seeped into DC’s geography to forge innovative, location-based theatre. They deliberately stage productions in unorthodox spaces to lure audiences beyond the limits of theatrical experience to realize novel elements of their own humanity. Their latest creation is encountered throughout four vacant retail locations in Southwest DC’s The Stacks, and it is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. The ingenious setting wafts a haunting tone throughout each space, keeping audiences increasingly on edge with each breath.

The immersive theatrical experience commences before the action itself begins as guests trickle into the Five Dead Horses Tavern for a drink and socialization. Once the lights flicker, the local bartender (Andrew Quilpa) assumes his role as narrator for the night, recounting the cautionary tale that remains a mystery in Buzzard’s Point to this day. In 1933, two lovers disappeared into an unprecedented squall, without explanation and never to be seen again.

From there, the innovative storytelling Rorschach is known for dials in as audiences are sectioned into three groups, led by an enigmatic rotating cast of the bar’s regulars (in my case, the positively ominous Erik Harrison). The nonsequential triad of action is experienced in group-dependent varied orders as audiences are led through locations. Whether it be a wall of investigative clues, a debatably unreliable observer’s recount, or lover’s disappearance itself, each experience leaves audiences searching for answers.

Developed by Jenny McConnell Frederick and Randy Baker (Founding Artistic Directors of Rorschach), Sparked: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point takes audiences into the physical locality in which the events depicted take place. Though audiences only get a miniscule peek into the occurrence, the suspense invoked is chill-inducing to say the least. It’s the kind of imaginative theatre that makes you lean forward in your chair.

Expertly directed by McConnell and Baker along with Elizabeth Ung and Esteban Marmolejo-Suarez, the quartet cast oozes mystery. As the lovers, Abel Haddish and Irene Hamilton have a palpable chemistry clouded with a potential ulterior motive from Hamilton. Andrew Quilpa’s Narrator is trustworthy and approachable, allowing audiences to buy into each word he utters. Last but certainly not least, Robert Bowen Smith delivers an epically unstable monologue with a visible desperation as a local kid with an obsession. His borderline nonsensical storytelling almost makes a believer out of each chair.

Every last production decision made for Sparked is nothing short of exceptional. Though the story itself is sparse in detail, the overall ordeal is uncommonly memorable. Scenic design by Brandon Roak and Margarita Syrocheva preserves the eerie nature of its physical setting while transforming specific corners. Sprinkled throughout, particularly in an interactive dark room, Roo Sultan’s props are pivotal to immersive aspects.

Sparked: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point is frankly the most innovative piece being performed in DC right now. Under the guise of mystery, the 80-minute experience questions the importance of truth. As we all walk our own path, is uncovering the truth really what matters most? Audiences will not only be fascinated, but also a bit spooked this Halloween season during their time at Buzzard Point.

Running Time: Approximately 90 minutes

Sparked: The Vanishing at Buzzard Point runs until November 15, 2026. Presented by Rorschach Theatre, performances are held at The Stacks in Buzzard Point, 101 V Street SW, Washington, DC 20024.

Please note – expect bright and flashing lights, plus some big sounds. The action will unfold up close for an intimate experience—but don’t worry, you’ll stay a spectator. The audience is never part of the performance. Audiences will walk between four performance spaces - they are all within 200 feet of each other and each space is ADA accessible. There will be chairs in each space.

Photo by DJ Corey Photography.

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