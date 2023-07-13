Review: NATE THE GREAT at Imagination Stage

Nate the Great had the kids laughing and my son inquiring about light up pancakes!

If you’re not familiar with the beloved “Nate the Great” book series (because I wasn’t before this), pancakes play a big role. They do in the musical, as well, performing now at Imagination Stage in Bethesda, Maryland.

Being a musical for kids five and up, I brought my six-year-old son and, headline here: He stayed with the show (run time: 1 hour 10 minutes) the entire time and didn’t ask to use the bathroom or anything like that even once! Many of you know what a big win that is, especially if you have a six-year-old boy who never stops moving.

I have to admit, my son’s favorite character was “Rosamond” (Lily Burka), although the star of the show is, of course, Nate the Great (Tyler Dobies).

At the start of the show, kid detective Nate is called by his best friend “Annie” (Kalen Robinson) to investigate the disappearance of one of her paintings. As mentioned, the show is a musical and I think the music, singing and dancing all help to keep the children’s attention. Dobies’ voice is solid, but the standouts for me were those belonging to Robinson and Burka. My favorite song is one titled “Art Matters” because… it does! And it’s a great reminder to every one of just that.

Other important themes in the musical include that of keeping an open mind and never giving up! Nate has a hard time solving the mystery of the missing painting and Annie and Rosamond and right there to pull him out of his sad slump.

And… not all the performers are actually alive! What?! Look out for an appearance from a huge, yellow pet dog who moves and comes alive in a creative way thanks to a couple of the actors and, I am sure, a designer or two.

My son loved the set – the outer shell blinking with lights and images, while the inside changed from scene to scene. My one (director’s) note would be about the scene where a couple of the actors are seated, positioned with their backs turned to the audience… because I enjoy seeing the actors’ faces while on stage.

In the end, Nate the Great fills the theatre with colors, music and laughs. Imagination Stage is a special place: to get the kids away from the screens and show them some live theatre for a little bit.

Nate the Great runs through August 11th at Imagination Stage - 4908 Auburn Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814