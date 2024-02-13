Review: JUNIE B. JONES THE MUSICAL at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy

Colorful, bright, and moving — some words I’d use to describe Junie B. Jones The Musical. The music grabs you right off the top and the energy carries through until the end. Never a dull moment.

Junie B. Jones is a newly-crowned first grader who’s having a hard time dealing with the transition from kindergarten. She’s quickly learning that just because you were besties in K, doesn’t mean you’re going to be besties in 1st.

I brought my own first grader to see this musical and like it, he did. The topics hit home with the age group: having to get glasses for the first time, buying lunch vs. packing lunch, snacks, the lunch lady, team sports, etc. There was even a diaper joke in there which, of course, my little boy loved. Never enough potty humor.

Junie B. Jones The Musical is adapted from the popular book series by Barbara Park. Caroline Graham plays the title role and she delivers. Her voice is perfect, as is her energy. Speaking of the cast, I have to mention the talented Dylan Toms. His role demands a fair about of comedic timing and physicality and he does it well. Most of the times I laughed were because of him.

I have seen many children’s shows since becoming a parent, but I think this is the most inventive, creative set I have ever seen. It’s made to look like those traditional black and white composition notebooks, and the design pours from the stage, down the stairs and up the to feet of the people sitting in the front row. It’s very cool to see, so congratulations to those who had a hand including Director Ashleigh King, Set Designer Josh Sticklin, Properties Designer Andrea “Dre” Moore and everyone else involved.

If you like musicals, you will likely be into Junie B. Jones The Musical. (Music by Zina Goldrich, Book & Lyrics by Marcy Heisler.) Plus, it’s playing at Glen Echo Park where there is much to do with the kids.