Review: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE AT ADVENTURE THEATRE at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy

“The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis is a classic. Fantasy, love, want, hate, sibling rivalry, sacrifice… they all come together in the mystical world of Narnia. I actually remember the tale best from back when I was a kid. In 1979, an animated movie version of the book aired on TV. Recently, I rewatched it with my six-year-old son and I was transported right back to childhood. Mr. Tumnus, Aslan and Turkish delight: I remembered it all.

Now, this book has historically been criticized for being too violent for children, and, it is violent at parts. The White Witch would not blink at killing someone of any age so, yeah, it’s definitely something for parents to keep in mind. The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe is now playing, on stage, at Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy at Glen Echo Park in Maryland and, while the website says ages 4 and up, I would say a year or two older to be on the safe side.

There are more than seven main characters in “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” although, as the play starts, you will see there are but two actors playing all the parts. I was unsure of this decision at first, but was quickly blown away by the creative choices. Actors Irene Hamilton and Dylan Toms handle all the roles with the use of small, but significant wardrobe changes and props. The actors talk to their young audience and ask for their input. Kids are encouraged to call out and even yell during a snowball fight and game of hide and seek between the siblings in the show.

Throughout the performance, I kept thinking to myself how creative it was! To visualize the Narnia-famous treat that is Turkish delight, the actors use tiny handheld lights. Between the wardrobe and lighting changes and sound effects, you are easily convinced you are watching multiple different characters in two separate worlds: the world as we know it and Narnia. Credit to the crew including directors Tom Story and Shanara Gabrielle.

I would definitely recommend taking your child to see The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, although keep in mind that there is a tiny bit of violence a.k.a. red lighting changes. My son loved it and also loved all the activities there are to do while at Glen Echo: not one, but two playgrounds and the hands-on Glen Echo Park Aquarium.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe runs 55 minutes. Adventure Theatre & ATMTC Academy is located in Glen Echo Park in Glen Echo, Maryland.