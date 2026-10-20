Review: THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION at National Theatre DC

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A modest set--a piano in the foreground, and a backup band positioned along the edges, above which was suspended an array of hanging lights. Then the simple intro of a set of notes that sends theatergoers into a fit of nostalgic frenzy, instantly hurling them to yesterday once more. And that’s all before she starts to sing. Yes, there was a kind of hush all over the theatre.

This is “The Carpenters Songbook: A Live Celebration”, the touring show that had a brief, eventful stop at The National Theatre this weekend. It has a 4-piece band executing the music of Richard Carpenter and the otherworldly talent of his sister Karen. It features Christina Hélène Braa as Karen Carpenter and Kevin Lausche onstage at the piano as Richard Carpenter.

As I looked around the theatre, noticing a plethora of roofs with snow on top, I realized that to audiences of a certain demographic, it was a certain shared stirring that evoked many memories.

The Carpenter’s songs are etched into our collective childhoods, marking times in the ‘70s like old friends taking a life ride. This show did not disappoint.

The brother-sister duo WERE the easy listening of the 70s, charting three #1 hits and an astonishing amount of other recognizable tunes. With Richard’s tight musical brilliance and winsome lyrics, coupled with the vocal gift that was Karen, they were the feel good sensibility during the counter-culture turbulence of the decade, which included the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, and The Who.

The show is a gentle homage to the pair, and creator/director/performer Lausche portrays Richard in his standard turtleneck, interspersing backstory throughout the show, featuring their big hits, and yes, touching upon the surprising and heartbreaking passing of Karen by heart failure caused by anorexia.

We initially hear the signature tunes “It's Going to Take Some Time” and "There's A Kind Of Hush (All Over The World)” then later more of the love-tossed songs tinged with heartache that was a staple of Karen Carpenter…“Tryin' To Get That Feeling Again” “Yesterday Once More” and “Rainy Days and Mondays.” Can't she just catch a break?

They even played some of the covers the Carpenters borrowed from other bands, playing the teasing “Please Mr. Postman” and tapping the Beatles hit “Ticket to Ride” with a surprising up tempo vibe. And let’s not forget their Holiday hits, including “I'll Be Home For Christmas” and “Merry Christmas, Darling.”

Christine Braa’s Karen is intended to be reminiscent of her, not an imitation, which is a good choice. She brings the vocal timing and nifty tonal breaks and note jumps reminiscent of Karen, but doesn’t try to overly portray her resonant, silky deepness of sound. Her use of a hand mike is well received, just as Karen would be at a concert.

Ultimately what resonates about the Carpenters is the vocal vulnerability of Karen. So many of her songs are about her searching for happiness. Hits like “Goodbye to Love” “Hurting Each Other” and “I Need to be In Love” showcase this. Whether Richard composed it with this in mind is hard to know.

“I Need to be In Love” contains these illuminating lyrics that lay bare her anxiety and torturous relationship between herself and her performing persona.

I know I need to be in love

I know I've wasted too much time

I know I ask perfection of a quite imperfect world

And fool enough to think that's what I'll find

Heartfelt and achingly real, given her end of life circumstances.

We needed a respite and received it with the lighthearted hits “Top of the World” and the Sound of Music-ish ‘Sing a Song.”

“Close To You” is how the audience felt at the end of this moving performance. The touring show of The Carpenters Songbook continues. For those who have lived it and those learning about it, this show is a must see.

The running time is 2 hours with an intermission.

“The Carpenters Songbook” is at the DC National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 2000 on Oct 17, 2026 and continuing its tour at www.carpenterssongbooklive.com/. For more information on upcoming National Theatre events, call (202) 628-6161 or Online. https://www.broadwayatthenational.com

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