Review: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Capital One Hall

Jack Hopewell and company in Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The national tour of Jesus Christ Superstar has made its stop at Capital One Hall. For one weekend only, this talented group put on a performance unlike any other show I have seen before. The music, acting, and choreography was full of intensity and put a unique spin on the infamous age-old story of betrayal between Jesus and Judas. I had the privilege of being able to watch this production on opening night, and it was truly spectacular. From the beginning with the powerful orchestra, to the end with an impactful lesson on the consequences of your actions.

Elvie Ellis & Jack Hopewell in Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

The story begins with a powerfully captivating opening by the very talented Elvie Ellis (Judas). From the first song, you are immediately immersed into the chaotically exciting world of Jesus Christ Superstar. Ellis’ performance as one of the most well-known betrayers in history was extremely well executed. His portrayal of the back-and-forth struggle that Judas felt throughout the story was emotional in a variety of ways. Ellis expertly showed how difficult this situation was for his character. Between Judas’ original loyalty to Jesus and his changing and fleeting emotions towards their friendship, he embodied the toll it took on his character and how the story slowly ate away at him, all while delivering immaculate vocals. It was a performance that set a new standard for his successors.

Jack Hopewell and company in Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Opposite of Ellis was the titular role played by Jack Hopewell. If anyone knows of the difficulty it takes to master the role of Jesus in this musical, you know it takes a special kind of talent to master it which is exactly what Hopewell did. Not only do you have to possess the insane vocal ability to pull off this role, but you also have to carry an emotional understanding of this character. Jesus also experiences many tribulations throughout this story. Being a “public figure” comes with a great deal of responsibility, which can also feel like a huge burden. Hopewell successfully shows how difficult it was to be in that position, especially with what follows throughout this specific story. Betrayal is never something one wishes to experience, but it’s a whole other level when it comes to someone who you trusted, quite literally stabbing you in the back. Watching Hopewell bring this character to life was an unforgettable experience.

Jack Hopewell and company in Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

This cast is full of so many talented people, who put on an amazing performance. Getting to watch the dynamics of the different characters and social groups throughout the show was such an interesting way to unravel the story and it made it so enjoyable. From the intense and vocally demanding performances of Ellis, Hopewell, and local Young Artists of America (YAA) alumnus, Alex Stone (Pilate), to the softer and more comforting performances of those like Jaden Dominique (Mary). Watching the ensemble portray Jesus’ followers and then turning into those against him brought this entire production together. Their lively movement and entertaining theatrics helped to illustrate a fuller picture of the story and allude to details that were important to the narrative. Imagery and allusion were a huge part of this production and all of it was displayed triumphantly.

Elvie Ellis, Jack Hopewell, and company in Jesus Christ Superstar. Photo by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

Though there is a melancholy and rather intense ending to this performance, it was one that I will not forget. Jesus Christ Superstar is packed full of so many thrilling elements, with an important meaning as well. The lesson may be a little bit different for everyone, so I encourage you to go see and find out for yourself what this story means to you.

Running time: 90 minutes with no intermission

Jesus Christ Superstar ran October 20-22nd at Capital One Hall located at 7750 Capital One Tower Rd, Tysons, VA 22102.

For more information about the national tour, click here.